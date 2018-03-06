Skybox Security Appoints Gerry Sillars to Lead Asia Pacific Region

Skybox Security announced that Gerry Sillars has joined the company as Vice President of Asia Pacific. In his role, Sillars will be the cornerstone of the company’s APAC operations, focusing on the continued expansion of Skybox’s footprint in the entire region, as well as evolving the company’s channel business. Skybox experienced 433 percent year-over-year growth in APAC for 2017” including 350 percent growth in India. Sillars will increase hiring in APAC to further support the needs of customers and build on the company’s foundation of business. He will also focus on expanding regional distribution through resellers, system integrators and managed security service providers.

“Gerry is exactly the right person to help us manage and continue our growth in APAC, said Stewart Fox, EVP of Worldwide Sales for Skybox. His extensive background and network will help take our service provider and systems integrator businesses to the next level, both of which are pivotal to Skybox’s go-to-market strategy.”

Sillars has more than 15 years of experience building scalable software businesses in APAC, including such companies as Commvault Systems, Alcatel Lucent and UpGuard. As Commvault’s first employee in APAC, he established their business in the Australia / New Zealand region prior to building businesses throughout Asia ” driving significant double and triple digit growth during his tenure. In his last two years, he served as the Worldwide VP of Commvault’s Cloud Solutions Group where he built the Commvault Global Systems Integrator group in India and developed the regional business from the ground up.