SonicWall Surpasses Three Million Firewalls Sold and Achieves 50 Percent Growth in Partner Deal Registrations

SonicWall announced that it has surpassed the aggressive financial and operational metrics set across sales, partner engagement and support, including shipping its three millionth firewall. This momentum has positioned the company to receive key industry awards and recognition from partners that set it apart as a cybersecurity leader.

“In fewer than eight months, SonicWall has already exceeded the ambitious financial and operational metrics established for the business. We believed in this investment from day one, and we are confident this is only the first chapter of SonicWall’s success story,” said Bill Conner, SonicWall President and CEO. “Cybersecurity professionals are increasingly addressing new cyber threats, like WannaCry, by deploying a record number of SonicWall products and services. We have the right management, the right channel partners, the right technology and the right services so businesses can run more effectively and fear less.”

SonicWall enjoys unparalleled relationships and support from the global partner community that serves as a trusted advisor to customers. In the face of constantly evolving threat vectors, such as the recent WannaCry ransomware attack, SonicWall continues to introduce innovations to the partner community to strengthen those relationships, such as the SecureFirst Partner Program for channel partners of all types, including resellers, integrators, managed security service providers and security consultants. Since the launch of the program in November 2016, SonicWall has experienced a surge in partner growth and sales more than 15,000 channel partners across 90 countries have registered for SecureFirst. 4,000 of those partners are new to SonicWall.