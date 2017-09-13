Sophos Appoints Adel Eid as Channel Sales Director for Asia Pacific and Japan

Sophos announced the appointment of Adel Eid as Channel Sales Director for Asia Pacific and Japan. Adel brings more than 20 years of experience in channel management, having worked with global organisations, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies.

Adel joins Sophos from CyberArk where he managed a channel sales team and developed a comprehensive strategic alliance, enhancing its partners’ security expertise and ability to drive new business opportunities. Prior to CyberArk, Adel spent 9 years with Cisco where he held various roles including sales responsibilities for distribution in Southeast Asia.

At Sophos, Adel will lead the channel program for Asia Pacific and Japan, focusing on partner growth. He will also collaborate with distributors, global systems integrators, value-added-resellers, managed services and learning partners to launch and drive Sophos’s synchronized security program that addresses advanced cyber threats including ransomware.

“I am delighted to welcome Adel to our team and am confident that he will lend significant value in strengthening our operations in the region with his expertise in channel, sales, and marketing. With extensive experience in driving channel programs, Adel will help us deliver strategies centered on growth and innovation for our partners,” said Joergen Jakobsen, Regional Vice President & Managing Director, Asia Pacific & Japan, Sophos.

“I am thrilled to join Sophos as it prides itself as a channel-first company. With my experience in channel management, I am looking forward to working with Sophos partners to provide them with the competitive advantage to achieve channel excellence”, said Adel Eid.

He will be based in the Sophos Singapore office reporting directly to Jorgen Jakobsen, Regional Vice President & Managing Director, Asia Pacific & Japan, Sophos.