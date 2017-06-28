Sophos XG Firewall Rated Among Highest Performing Products by NSS Labs

Sophos announced that NSS Labs has rated the Sophos XG Firewall as one of the highest performing firewalls in the industry in its most recent Next-Generation Firewall Group Test Report(1) . The XG Firewall was “Recommended” as one of the top three products for security effectiveness. It passed all stability and reliability tests, offering some of the highest levels of protection and performance at great value.

The NSS Labs evaluation included 11 market leading next-generation firewalls which were rated for security effectiveness, performance, stability and reliability, and total cost of ownership (TCO). The Sophos XG Firewall out-performed many other market-leading products across the stringent test criteria, placing it amongst the top-ranks of the seven products that also earned the NSS Labs ‘Recommended’ rating.

“Trusted, independent testing is a vital tool for any organization assessing its security needs. NSS Labs plays a critical role in determining which products deserve their place on the IT security shortlist,” commented Dan Schiappa, senior vice president and general manager of the End-user and Network Security groups at Sophos. “Sophos is committed to developing the most effective and easy to manage security products for organizations of all sizes. We are proud that this NSS Labs test validates the XG Firewall as a leader in the industry for protection, performance, and value. We continue to invest heavily in our next-generation firewall platform as we enhance our synchronized security strategy. As proven by the recent WannaCry outbreak, effective network protection prevents the spread of sophisticated, fast moving attacks and will remain a critical component of any comprehensive security strategy for years to come.”

Thomas Skybakmoen, distinguished research director from NSS Labs commented, “We continue to develop and maintain rigorous testing standards to reflect enterprise defenses that are constantly being challenged by attackers and adopting new evasion techniques at a record pace. The Sophos XG Firewall has executed well in this evaluation with high levels of security effectiveness and zero false positives.”

A copy of the NSS Labs Next-Generation Firewall Test Report for the Sophos XG-750 Firewall and the associated Security Value Map (SVM) graphic, which plots all vendors included in the evaluation are available from the Sophos website,