Spirent joins Linux Foundation Networking Fund (LFN)

Spirent Communications announced, that, it has joined the Linux Foundation Networking Fund (LFN), becoming the first test solution vendor to support the development of a new Open Source ecosystem for telecom service assurance.

Cloud and virtualization techniques are increasingly being adopted by telecoms service providers to rapidly launch new services, dramatically lower costs and differentiate their service quality. To implement new virtual technologies and service agility, network business and operations support software (OSS) must also evolve. Open Networking Automation Platform (ONAP), Open Platform for NFV and Open Daylight gained widespread endorsement in 2017 from service providers, as de facto industry standards.

“Spirent is a leading expert in cloud-native service assurance for automating networks and is bringing our expertise and leadership to these LFN platforms,” said Dave Stehlin, General Manager of Lifecycle Service Assurance at Spirent. “With more service providers, including many of our customers, embracing ONAP and the other platforms, Spirent decided to join LFN, so we can quickly deliver active test service assurance solutions that leverage LFN initiatives such as ONAP to enable network automation for providers.”

“We are proud to welcome Spirent Communications to the LFN,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager of networking, The Linux Foundation. “The support of organizations like Spirent is critical as we work toward our mission of harmonization between open source and open standards.”