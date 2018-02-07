SUSE Names Infosys to Top Tier of Partner Program

SUSE has named global consulting, technology and next-generation services provider Infosys as its first global Solution Partner in the top tier of the SUSE Partner Program. In addition, Infosys has chosen SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications – the leading platform for SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA among customers globally – as its preferred platform for SAP HANA Transformation Programs. This reflects Infosys’s commitment to build SUSE solutions into their IT transformation offerings, particularly the cutting-edge services Infosys has developed around SAP and ecosystem applications on Infosys managed private cloud.

Infosys is a global leader in technology services and consulting that enables clients in 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. From engineering to application development, knowledge management and business process management, Infosys helps clients find the right problems to solve, and to solve these effectively.

SUSE works with an ecosystem of partners and communities to innovate, adapt and secure open source enterprise technologies. SUSE’s open, open source approach means it works with customers’ preferred partners and vendors to help them succeed. The SUSE Partner Program makes it easier for these preferred channel partners to address the key needs of their customers with training and certification pathways along with incentive structures that recognize and reward partners’ engagement with SUSE. The program supports SUSE’s software-defined infrastructure and application delivery solutions and focuses on specific solution areas for channel partners: enterprise Linux, software-defined storage, OpenStack cloud and systems management.

“Organizations are facing increasing pressure to become more agile and economically efficient by leveraging digital assets and information,” said Mark Salter, Vice President of Channels for SUSE. “As SUSE works to equip enterprise customers to adapt quickly to market changes, we arm our partners with the technology and expertise to do the same. Infosys is a tremendous global Solution Partner who is helping customers transform their data centers to stay competitive while maintaining high levels of reliability, availability and security.”

Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, Infosys EVP, Head – Cloud, Infrastructure & Security and Head – Infosys Validation Solutions, said, “Infosys is an SAP Global Services Partner, and now with us becoming a SUSE Solution Partner, it has been clearly established that we have the expertise and strategic vision to help customers leverage the best of both technology providers. SAP has created a monumental shift in the market with its next-generation S/4HANA offering. With this partnership we will be taking the lead, by taking customers through platform migration, simplification and consolidation of previous SAP landscapes to S/4HANA, based on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications.”