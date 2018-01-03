Synology Integrates Content Collaboration with Deep Learning and Reforms Network Storage

Synology Inc. announced the Beta release of three major packages – Drive, Office, and Moments, inviting the Synology community to participate in the development process and the reformation of network storage.

“Synology has been working closely with the industry, hoping to create an intelligent platform for users to securely manage their digital assets”, said Allen Kao, Director of Application Division at Synology Inc. “Drive, Office, and Moments are three additional packages to Synology’s Collaboration Suite, designed to reform the way in which work files and personal photos are normally organized”.

Synology Drive provides a unified portal to access work files across multiple platforms, including web browsers, local file explorer, and iOS/Android devices. What’s more, these files can also be seamlessly synchronized to your computer.