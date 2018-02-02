Synology to Strengthen its NAS Portfolio in India

Synology forays into India market with the rollout of its cutting-edge series of NAS solutions in the country.

With a proven history of transforming the way users manage data, perform surveillance, and manage the network in the cloud age, Synology has set new benchmarks in the enterprise IT space, leveraging latest technologies and unprecedented innovation coupled with an exceptional customer service.

The company has announced strategic partnerships with both online as well as offline channels to make its solutions available in the country.

Synology’s offline distributors in India include- Supertron, EBM, while Amazon will serve as the company’s online retailer.

Four complete product lines of industry-leading NAS that are designed to meet different requirements and needs from personal users, small offices, SMBs, and enterprises (including XS/XS+ series; Plus series; Value series and J series) provided by the company are now available in India. The company will also be unveiling the latest DiskStation Manager 6.2 (DSM6.2) OS update along with new applications and services in the country soon.

“India is aggressively marking its presence as a growth engine in the global economy, owing to an unparalleled growth in the SMB segment as well as ambitious government initiatives like Smart City Programme. We at Synology are committed to aiding this growth in the country with our industry-leading NAS solutions which help organizations gain more agility and streamline their work processes”, said Mike Chen, Marketing Director, Synology.

The company has registered a historic 30 percent CAGR growth in India since the year 2015 with SMBs contributing to a major chunk of this growth.

Synology will also ink new partnerships in the country in the year 2018 along with organizing reseller events and trade shows as well as studying consumer behavior to ensure last mile market presence in the ongoing year.