Tenda Introduced a Powerful Router with Chic Design, Tenda AC9

Tenda India launched an all-new 1200Mbps Smart Dual-Band Gigabit WiFi Router with moniker AC9. Router will be primarily available with Hathway broadband as well as with other retailers across India. Router holds a minimalistic look, yet gets blended with its surroundings effortlessly. Tenda aims to provide its users with all full powerful specs at best rate and Tenda’s AC9 is the perfect example of same, it holds a sturdy body with powerful Wireless bandwidth, over that Tenda has also equipped AC9 with all Gigabit ports, making it perfect contender for online streaming as well as Lan gaming. AC9 is powered by powerful chipset and compatible ram that provides the best performance in both bands.

The elegant looking AC9 is a dual-band Gigabit wireless router dedicated to home users for smart home networking and serious gamers for seamless data transfer. It boasts a concurrent dual-band wireless data transfer and Its built-in signal ampliﬁers make sure you no longer have to tolerate inferior wireless performance over long distance, not to forget its Beamforming+ technology locks on to Wi-Fi receiving devices and ensures all devices which are connected to AC9 get justifiable bandwidth to operate at their best, irrelevant to device location placement within the routers range, and two external 3dbi antennas offer you lag-free gaming and uninterrupted video streaming experience. AC9 also provides the Smart Wi-Fi Schedule function, which automatically turns on/off Wi-Fi to reduce power consumption and bring smart internet connectivity to your family.

AC9 is a beast overall with strongest CPU, the power pack machine ensures un-exceptional compatibility & stability. Tenda router also makes sure you don’t want to twiddle with all the settings and configuration while setting up all new AC9, the super simple setup interface from Tenda gives you access to the Internet effortlessly in just 30 seconds.