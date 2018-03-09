Toshiba Announces New 2 TB Hard Disk Drive for Client Storage Applications

Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation, a committed technology leader, has announced its new MQ04 Series 2TB HDD model MQ04ABD200, designed for use in notebook PCs, all-in-one and slim-line desktop systems, and other applications requiring high capacity storage and 2.5-inch mobile-class durability.

The MQ04ABD200 dual-disk model delivers 2TB of storage capacity in a compact 2.5-inch, 9.5mm height form factor. The drive’s 6Gbit/s SATA interface and 5,400rpm performance, combined with a large 128MiB buffer, result in a 34 percent increase in maximum transfer rates and a 50 percent improvement in power efficiency compared to Toshiba’s previous 1TB mobile-class model generation, MQ01ABD100.

“Achieving 2TB capacity in the industry-standard 2.5-inch form-factor is a big advance in both value and performance, and helps improve watt per GB to contribute to better battery life in portable PCs,” said Takayoshi Tokushima, Senior Manager of Storage Products Marketing Gr. at Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation. “With a field-proven two disk 9.5mm design heritage, the new MQ04 2TB model offers excellent value and capacity.”