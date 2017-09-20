TP-Link Launches Gaming Series Routers as GAMEAHOLIX

TP-Link launches GAMEAHOLIX series the next generation of routers which enables the gamers to experience Lag Free gaming for uninterrupted WiFi gaming experience.

The “X” Gamers – those who have graduated from Angry Birds to some-thing a little more demanding, must know the misery of unexpected drops,delayed frames and asynchronous intercom. A powerful router can help yousolve those problem and get speedy internet connection to win the battles,Feel the Speed with TP-Link’s Gameaholix Series.

Gameaholix Series includes routers like Archer C5400 which is a triband MU MIMO gigabit router with 8 external antennas which was star attraction at the launch event , Archer C2300, Archer C7 performance grabbed lot of eye balls, Archer C1200 and Archer C50 with 4 antennas and speed of 1200mbps at price offered was a boon to gamers.

Gameaholix series enables the gamers to be free from cables and enhance the gaming experience with Faster and Lag Free Gaming. We are focused on enabling the gamers with stronger WiFi connectivity and meet gaming networking needs of gamers.

“Online gaming is an addiction today and GAMEAHOLIX Series from TP-Link enhances that experience. We would continue to invest in this segment to bring the Gaming community together to witness and experience the best of LAN and WiFi gaming” said Bijoy Alaylo, General Manager – Sales, TP-Link India.