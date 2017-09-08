TRENDnet Launches EdgeSmart Series Managed Switches

TRENDnet announced the launch of their new product category, the EdgeSmartT Series switches. EdgeSmart switches are designed with only the most commonly used managed switch features to reduce unnecessary switch complexity. The new line of EdgeSmart products launches with TRENDnet’s 8-Port Gigabit EdgeSmart PoE+ Switch, model TPE-TG44ES.

Each EdgeSmart switch features an easy-to-use web-based management interface for traffic control, troubleshooting, access controls, and monitoring. TRENDnet’s EdgeSmart switches support LACP, VLAN, QoS, and IGMP snooping; bandwidth control per port; and IEEE 802.1p QoS with queue scheduling.

“The EdgeSmart switches add network control and management at the edge of your network.” said Evan Davis, senior manager of solutions engineering at TRENDnet. “These switches are ideally designed for simple networks found in most small and medium business, by focusing on just the primary features needed.”

TRENDnet’s 8-Port Gigabit EdgeSmart PoE+ Switch (TPE-TG44ES) features four gigabit PoE+ ports and four standard PoE ports. This switch is designed for high-speed gigabit PoE+ applications with devices such as high-power wireless access points, advanced IP cameras, and VoIP telephony systems.

TRENDnet currently plans to add three additional EdgeSmart switches, including two industrial switches, and a PoE+ powered switch. Each EdgeSmart switch is a cost-effective network solution designed to perform core management functions for simplified network management. All of TRENDnet’s EdgeSmart switches will be available online on the TRENDnet store and worldwide through authorized distribution and retail partners.