Trintech and Wipro Partner to Deliver Risk Intelligent Robotic Process Automation Solutions to Enterprise Finance Functions

Trintech and Wipro Limited announced a strategic partnership to deliver digital solutions that help simplify and automate business finance functions at enterprises.

As a strategic partner, Wipro will offer its clients Trintech’s portfolio of financial solutions, which encompass high-volume transaction matching, balance sheet and intercompany reconciliations, journal entries, financial close task management, disclosure and fiduciary reporting, and compliance management. Wipro will work further with its clients to complement Trintech’s portfolio with its strong consulting and execution capabilities in three key areas: collaborating with Wipro’s AI & Automation platform HOLMESTM to extend the footprint of Trintech’s Risk Intelligent RPATM financial solution; planning and delivering world-class financial transformation along with integration services with clients’ systems; and post-implementation support utilizing Wipro’s global delivery model.

Global research and advisory firm Gartner estimates a 17% year-over-year growth in the IT financial management tool market, with an approximate market size of $420.7 million in revenue in 2017.*

“The demand for Record to Report technology solutions continues to grow as finance organizations around the world seek to increase not only the efficiency, but also the effectiveness of their overall financial close processes,” said Robert Michlewicz, Chief Revenue Officer at Trintech. “Wipro’s deep advisory expertise in finance and IT transformation makes them a perfect partner to deliver successful digital transformations for finance functions, using Trintech’s portfolio of solutions.”

At the heart of this partnership lies Trintech’s enterprise-class Record to Report solution, Cadency® and Wipro’s finance transformation and automation advisory services. With Cadency, financial executives have the world’s only financial governance solution that weaves all Record to Report (R2R) activities into a single, seamless process. The result is a more effective and efficient financial close cycle that minimizes risk and costs, better utilizes resources, and gives stakeholders full visibility into the close cycle at all times.