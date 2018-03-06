Two Revolutionary 5-Speed Multi-Gigabit Switching Products launched by NETGEAR In India

NETGEAR smart home and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), is expanding its family of industry-first 5-speed Multi-Gigabit Switching Products by launching XS724EM and XS505M Switches in India.

The new NETGEAR 5-Speed switches operate at 100Mbps, 1Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 5Gbps, or 10Gbps. Through an intuitive interface, the Multi-Gigabit switches provide easy, reliable and affordable connectivity with granular per-port bandwidth control and traffic monitoring without needing to install expensive new cabling to alleviate speed barriers. The five speeds per Ethernet port make them the most flexible and affordable 10-Gigabit/Multi-Gigabit switches in the market.

*XS724EM* and *XS505M* switches are available through authorized NETGEAR partners, other reseller channels and e-commerce portals at a price of INR 1.9 Lakhs and INR 42,000 respectively.

All NETGEAR Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Switches are supported by the industry-leading ProSAFE Lifetime Hardware Warranty including Lifetime Next Business Day shipping for part replacement and Lifetime Technical Support options.