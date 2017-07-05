Videocon Telecom enters Indian Security and Surveillance market

Videocon Telecom announces its entry into fast growing Rs 6600 Cr Security and Surveillance market with its new brand of ‘Videocon WallCam’. The brand will bring in wide range of security and surveillance products with its prime focus on Video Surveillance products to cater Enterprise, Government, institutional and retail (residential and small commercial set-ups) segments.

In addition to basic Video Surveillance products such as AHD (Analogue high definition), IP (Internet Protocol )& wireless cameras, DVRs & NVRs, Video-Door Phones, intrusion alarms etc; the brand will also offer customized security solutions to institutional, corporate and government sector including PTZ (Pan, Tilt & Zoom) and vandal proof cameras, mobile vehicle cameras, access control systems, scanners and detectors, number plate reader solution, central monitoring system, boom barriers, X-Ray baggage inspection system, cloud storage with secure remote access etc.

The company has finalized its range of products to be offered in the institutional and retail market segments, and is now scouting for system integrators and Distributors for its Go to market. The company is also seeing a lot of synergy from its existing business lines including its Broadband business for IP based solution, cloud storage and access; and DTH business for installation of CCTV.

Videocon is already engaged in select Government and Enterprise Security & surveillance projects and has bagged many prestigious accounts in the domain, and with the launch of its own brand, VideoconWallCam is eyeing 15% of the organized player market share by the end of FY 2019 and aims to be among the top 3 players in the category by 2021.

Announcing the company’s foray into the new vertical Arvind Bali, CEO, Videocon Telecom said, ‘The current Video surveillance market of approx Rs 3650 Cr is 55% of the overall Rs 6600 Cr security & surveillance market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26% and reach Rs9150Cr by 2021, which is 2.5 times the current market size. The growth will be driven by households, including small commercial establishment(Shops& offices) segments and the key success factor for market expansion will be affordability, ease of use (plug n play), and quality. This is where Videocon as a brand has its expertise in. We are all set to enter this market in a big way and capitalize on brand acceptability, manufacturing capabilities, R&D, distribution strength and reach.”