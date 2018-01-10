VIVOTEK and Trend Micro Announce Strategic Partnership in Cybersecurity

VIVOTEK and Trend Micro Incorporated announced a strategic partnership to offer cutting-edge cyber-defense solutions. With VIVOTEK’s profound experience in IP surveillance and Trend Micro’s extensive expertise in cybersecurity, the partnership enables users to enjoy higher levels of network security when deploying VIVOTEK’s network cameras and strengthen defenses in response to the emerging security challenges of the Internet of Things (IoT). The brand new VIVOTEK cybersecurity enhanced products will be launched by the end of January and will be revealed in VIVOTEK’s booth (#SA-C41) at Intersec 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Steve Ma, Vice president of VIVOTEK Brand Business Research & Development Division, commented, “Our approach requires a tight integration between hardware-based security features and software applications. Joining forces with Trend Micro is a vital step and together we are proud to roll out the first cybersecurity enhanced network cameras in the IP surveillance industry. Thanks to Trend Micro IoT Security for Surveillance Cameras (TMIS-CAM) solution, these cameras are able to automatically detect and prevent credential attack and block suspicious events. Both parties are committed to reduce security vulnerabilities, and develop a safety net for the IoT ecosystem.”

“As more and more network cameras connecting to Internet for cloud-related services,” said Dr. Terence Liu, Vice president of Network Threat Defense Technology Group at Trend Micro, “securing the cameras from network security perspective is getting vital. The cooperation with VIVOTEK demonstrates an effective and practical approach of IoT security by combining deep knowledge of cameras and network threats.”