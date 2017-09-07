VMware and Pivotal Launch Pivotal Container Service

At VMworld 2017, VMware, Inc. and Pivotal Software, Inc., in collaboration with Google Cloud unveiled Pivotal Container Service (PKS), a new product that enables enterprises and service providers to deliver production-ready Kubernetes on VMware vSphere and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), with constant compatibility to Google Container Engine (GKE). The new offering is expected to become available in calendar Q4 2017, and ship as a standalone product able to integrate with Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF) and VMware’s software-defined data center (SDDC) infrastructure.

Pivotal and VMware are applying their deep enterprise expertise to launch PKS, a commercial release of the open source Kubo technology, to help Global 2000 companies operationalize Kubernetes. Software teams that have decided on containers as their unit of deployment need a reliable, scalable container orchestration platform like Kubernetes. PKS will help operations teams deliver a hardened, maintainable container platform, while giving developers on-demand access to a production-ready environment featuring high availability, security, and multi-tenancy across private and public clouds.

In November 2016, Pivotal and Google Cloud partnered on Kubo, a joint engineering effort to bring the multi-cloud deployment capabilities of Pivotal Cloud Foundry (via BOSH) to Kubernetes clusters—providing a uniform way to instantiate, deploy, and manage highly-available Kubernetes clusters on any cloud. As enterprises and developers agree upon on a common standard for managing containers, VMware has teamed up with Pivotal and Google Cloud, and is committing significant R&D resources to jointly develop Kubo and build solutions on top of it that enhance the operational readiness of Kubernetes.

The initial release of PKS will feature Kubernetes via BOSH, VMware NSX, and a jointly developed version of Open Services Broker API that allows easy integration of GCP services into PKS applications. PKS will feature cross-cloud security and network connectivity including container network interface (CNI) compatible services powered by NSX. PKS will be seamlessly integrated with VMware vSphere, enabling customers to use VMware’s unified SDDC infrastructure for containers and VMs.

Moreover, a critical benefit for enterprise customers will be PKS’ constant compatibility to Google Container Engine (GKE), which is continuously powered by the latest Kubernetes release and features a fully managed experience backed by Google SRE (Site Reliability Engineering). As a result, PKS’ constant compatibility with GKE will bring users the latest container-native innovations in a secure and consistent environment. With PKS and GKE, users will gain the workload portability, operational simplicity and agility to speed business outcomes.