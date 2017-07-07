VMworld 2017 Heads to Las Vegas and Barcelona

VMware, Inc. announced that the 14th annual VMworld(r) 2017 U.S. will be held Aug. 27-31 in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. A couple weeks later, the 10th annual VMworld 2017 Europe will return to Fira Barcelona Gran Via Sept. 11-14 in Barcelona.

Designed for the visionaries driving digital transformation in the workplace, VMworld 2017 will empower attendees to be the change makers of their organization by fostering unlimited possibilities to learn, connect and innovate in the world of IT and business. The four-day event will feature general session keynotes by industry thought leaders, hundreds of user-centric panels and sessions, certification trainings and labs on industry hot topics such as Unified Endpoint Management, Hyper-Converged Infrastructure, Cloud Management and Services, Network Virtualization, and the Internet of Things.