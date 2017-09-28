WESTERN DIGITAL ADDRESSES INCREASING DATA DEMANDS OF ‘SMART’ SURVEILLANCE, ‘CONNECTED CAR’ APPLICATIONS

Western Digital Corp. introduced its newest and highest performing industrial- grade and automotive-grade card solutions to date. Newly enhanced SanDisk Industrial and SanDisk Automotive card storage solutions provide superior endurance and reliability for commercial surveillance, intensive “Industrial Internet of Things” (IIoT) applications and “connected automotive” applications under extreme ambient temperatures. With up to quadruple the read speed and more than twice the write speed of the company’s previous generation cards1, they enable OEMs to push the boundaries of applications – from supporting “smart” surveillance systems with fast in-camera analytics, to improving high-definition video capture in surveying commercial drones and automotive dash cameras, to enhancing the responsiveness of automotive 3D mapping navigation systems.

New SanDisk Industrial SD and microSD cards, and SanDisk Industrial Extended Temperature SD cards (for trusted performance under extreme temperature conditions of -40oC to 85oC) are built with the high endurance and reliability that is paramount in the industrial and commercial industries, enabling them to consistently manage the challenging workloads of IIoT, commercial surveillance, medical and other intensive “connected” applications over extended periods of time.

New, higher performance SanDisk Automotive SD cards are built to meet the rigorous reliability, quality and temperature demands of the automotive market. Compliant with the automotive AEC-Q100 Grade 3 standard (operating in ambient temperatures of -40oC to 85oC), it enables OEMs to bring intelligent, high-capacity and fast data storage to a wide array of advanced, in-vehicle applications and systems, including navigation mapping systems, data event recorders, infotainment systems and more.