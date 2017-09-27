WESTERN DIGITAL INTRODUCES ACTIVESCALE, FACILITATING A DATA FOREVER ARCHITECTURE

Western Digital Corporation announced the introduction of new features with its ActiveScale object storage 5.1 Release that facilitates a data forever architecture. Companies looking to increase their competitiveness are gaining valuable insights from massive amounts of data over longer time periods. ActiveScale 5.1 helps customers implement a Data Forever strategy with seamless scalability of up to 52 petabytes and extreme data durability required for long-term data storage.

Enterprises need to scale their data storage in a fast and non-disruptive manner. Most traditional architectures grow as isolated silos and can’t take advantage of the latest technology for better total cost of ownership or suffer from unpredictable performance as they grow. ActiveScale’s ability to help create a Data Forever architecture allows seamless growth without sacrifice to performance, data durability or TCO.

“Western Digital has taken the best parts of object storage and combined those with its “Dynamic Data Placement” to help its customers to not only keep – but also access – the most valuable data forever,” says Mark Peters, practice director and senior analyst, ESG. “ActiveScale is a self-protected platform with excellent resilience and recovery features; moreover, it neither locks its users into specific hardware nor requires a forklift upgrade or rebalancing when adding new capacity. Its massive data capacity can then be mined for insights, which can help unlock incremental business value.”

Enterprises need seamless scaling and data integrity that ActiveScale provides with its new features and architecture for customers to economically store, protect and access petabytes of data over multiple generations of storage systems.