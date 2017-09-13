WESTERN DIGITAL SHIPS 12TB WD GOLD HARD DRIVES TO MEET GROWING CAPACITY REQUIREMENTS OF BIG DATA APPLICATIONS

Western Digital Corporation has expanded its WD Gold hard drive lineup to include a 12TB capacity model, designed to address demanding Big Data workloads. The new high-capacity hard drives provide for increased storage density in a range of enterprise and cloud storage applications.

Whether data comes in the form of confidential consumer data, healthcare records or business intelligence, WD Gold hard drives provide a no-compromise storage solution that modern day IT managers need.

“As data growth continues unabated, retaining more of that data and generating meaningful insight from it becomes increasingly important,” said Brendan Collins, vice president, Devices business unit, Western Digital. “Businesses that most effectively extract value from operational data are able to make smarter decisions, improve business outcomes and ultimately gain a competitive advantage.”

The WD Gold hard drives are designed to store users’ most precious data. Designed for heavy-workload, high-vibration server environments, the new drives have a reliability rating (2.5 million hours MTBF) that is among the highest in WD’s hard drive portfolio. The drives utilize Western Digital’s 4th generation HelioSeal technology, which seals helium in the drive to help provide exceptional capacity, reliability and power efficiency.