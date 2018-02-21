WinMagic and LogicDS Team up to Simplify and Secure Operating System Lifecycle Management

WinMagic, an award-winning encryption and intelligent key management security solution provider, and LogicDS, which offers SWIMAGE, the only true, commercial off the shelf end-to-end automated operating system (OS) migration and deployment solution, announce that they are partnering to jointly offer WinMagic’s SecureDoc encryption and key management with the SWIMAGE OS migration and imaging solution. This jointly-deployed solution will significantly reduce the headaches and security concerns organizations have when deploying new devices into their network, performing OS migration, and handling maintenance issues. SWIMAGE enables OS migration while encrypted with SecureDoc, increasing security posture, and providing a truly unique solution that no one else can offer.

Managing the lifecycle of operating systems is a constant nuisance in large organizations. Existing processes are often very manual, lack coordination, and are heavily reliant on end-users. These challenges result in some of the biggest and most expensive pain points a company goes through, and can lead to significant data security issues, including loss of data, breach, and even compliance failure. By teaming up, WinMagic and Logic DS will significantly reduce these concerns and complexities, allowing organizations to focus on what’s most important – growing their business.

SWIMAGE empowers users or IT administrators to migrate devices from Windows 7 to Windows 10 – a prominent challenge most organizations currently face – often in less than an hour. SWIMAGE minimizes the downtime typically associated with OS migration by simplifying the migration process, allowing for self-migration for those on the network, or via a USB migration kit for those in remote or home-based offices. Users, domains and applications are all provisioned automatically in the process, enabling greater control over which applications users can have installed on their device. And for greater certainty, OS migrations are completely reversible if something goes wrong.

“SWIMAGE was developed to provide maximum efficiency and optimization of OS migration, reimaging and deployment processes for large, complex environments through automation and process refinement. Based on over a decade of lessons learned from helping our customers with their deployments, SWIMAGE helps organizations proactively adopt change quickly to remain secure, stay competitive and profitable,” according to Kyle Haroldsen, CEO, LogicDS and lead architect of SWIMAGE. “Generally thought of as an end-user technology tool, the combination of WinMagic’s SecureDoc with SWIMAGE enables security and end user departments to work together to ensure that the latest, most secure, and patched OS is always deployed, creating the most secure IT environment for the organization.”