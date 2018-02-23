WinMagic Hosts CISO Seminars Across Metros

WinMagic held a series of CISO round tables across Gurgaon, Bangalore and Mumbai recently.

Mark Hickman, COO, WinMagic who was in India and presented some of the sessions talks about the initiative among other developments in the industry.

“These round tables are aimed at understanding the security needs of enterprises when they decide to move their infrastructure to cloud or even virtualize their infrastructure in their own data centre.”

“CISOs have a tough role to play in today’s enterprise ecosystem and it is important that they look at the most fundamental layer of security. To make sure that the basics are taken care of, is key to “worry free” IT. Encryption has proven to be the key in this regard. We have seen that this series of focused roundtables have garnered significant traction from customers as there is a lot of ambiguity on what a good cloud strategy is, for enterprises.”

Talking about the future of data security Innovations, Mark further said “WinMagic is trusted by a global network of more than 2500+ diverse customers from government to large enterprise and everything in between. Our advanced crypto technology is validated against the highest standards in security, including FIPS 140-2, Common Criteria, and OPSWAT Gold. We are excited to bring all these solutions to the Indian corporates. Come 2018, we are aggressively focusing on the Indian BISF, Healthcare and Government agencies”.

In response to the union budget 2018, Mark said: “India’s recent fiscal reforms reflect its confident strides in driving the digital economy. The Finance Minister’s focus on building cyber capabilities and digital ecosystem is a welcome move and is in line with both national and global imperative.

Inherent risks faced by Digital India are on a high-level, however, one cannot ignore the changing risk landscape of the new business environment. Going forward, data protection and privacy will be the foundation for any commercial relationship, and it involves a whole range of stakeholders, multi-jurisdictional administration, and digital cooperation. As the risk profile of companies is unique, it is paramount that the government provides them with the impetus to implement customized solutions to bolster security with preventive mechanisms. It is high time that we realize the importance of having in place a preventive mechanism at the grass-root level of every industry; in fact, such a move will remove many grey areas relating to compliance and management of risks”.

“It was an excellent and informative session. Learnt a lot on Cloud Security and how it is important for the user to secure data. Would be looking forward to a detailed product demo by the WinMagic team as their product seems very promising as the differentiators among other competitors are quite unique,” shared a participant at the event.