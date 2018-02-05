Zyxel introduces NebulaFlex for Access Points

Businesses facing the struggle between cloud and on-premise network deployment will be able to put their mind at ease with Zyxel’s new NebulaFlex feature announced today. Currently supported by three Zyxel wireless access points, NebulaFlex frees traditional standalone APs to be managed in two modes – either cloud-managed or on-premises, giving businesses true flexibility in deployment while reducing extra hardware and software costs.

Managing standalone access points is straightforward and it perfectly fits in any small-sized area where just a few APs would provide sufficient WiFi coverage. Cloud-managed access points, on the other hand, are easy to install, configure and centrally manage WiFi networks from small to large–anytime and anywhere. The simplicity, limitless scalability, and feature-rich management have been luring businesses into the cloud.

Offering the best of both worlds, Zyxel now provides the freedom of choice with the hybrid access points that allow users to flexibly switch between the cloud-managed and standalone modes that best-fit their deployment needs. Users will be able to move to the cloud at any time they see fit, without needing to replace existing network investments or purchase additional hardware controllers or software. For those who already owned the selected Zyxel APs, it only takes a free firmware upgrade to enable NebulaFlex on the devices.