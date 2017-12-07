Zyxel Multy X wins Silver Award at Taiwan Excellence Awards

Zyxel Communications has again received top honors at the annual Taiwan Excellence Awards. Eight Zyxel products took awards at the annual event, including the prestigious Silver Award for the Multy X Tri-band WiFi System. Zyxel has now won Excellence Awards over 13 consecutive years, raising the company’s total tally of award-winning products to 83.

Established in 1992, the Taiwan Excellence Awards recognize products that showcase innovation in Taiwan to a worldwide community. The Ministry of Economic Affairs organizes the annual event, and winners are selected by a panel of 90 judges for demonstrating “best of breed” innovations across multiple sectors.

The 2018 Taiwan Excellence Awards marks the honor that a Zyxel product was selected from among nearly 1,500 entrants for the prestigious Silver award. The accolade for the Multy X Tri-band WiFi System was particularly significant as Zyxel was the only networking brand among the finalists.

The Multy X Tri-band WiFi System delivers high-performance, reliable wireless network coverage throughout the home, bringing complete signal coverage to larger living spaces. Along with providing uninterrupted high-speed WiFi, Multy X is remarkable for its ease of use and simple setup via an intuitive smartphone app. Features like parental control, guest networking, and Alexa-enhanced voice controls can be effortlessly implemented and managed via the app.

Winning Zyxel products aimed at business customers this year include the USG2200-VPN firewall, which provides secure VPN connections for growing enterprises. The WAC5302D-S, a wired and wireless networking solution targeting the hotel and hospitality industry, also received recognition.

Along with Multy X, other Zyxel products for the consumer market won over the judges, including the Aurora camera. The highly flexible and easy to deploy cloud access camera puts features like two-way audio, live viewing, and remote access via mobile app in the hands of home users.

Zyxel products directed at service providers were also honored, including the IES5206 5U six-slot chassis MSAN, the VMG8823-B10B dual-band wireless gateway for easy home network expansion, the LTE5366-M608 indoor IAD designed to leverage the latest carrier aggregation technology for ultra-fast Internet connectivity, and the WAP7205 Hybrid MU-MIMO AC1300 MoCA Extender for achieving high-speed connectivity over existing household wiring.