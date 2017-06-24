NAS BOX-WD Launches My Cloud Pro Series

WD Launches My Cloud Pro Series NAS

The My Cloud Pro Series enables seamless access of content by various devices, with classic WD reliability and speed, regardless of whether users are in the studio or editing at home. In addition, My Cloud Pro Series devices are also compatible with the Plex Media Server and My Cloud OS software for easy editing, streaming and sharing of content.

Khalid Wani, Director, Content Solutions Business, India, Middle East and Africa, WD, “The India market has recently seen a boom in creative community, SMEs and DIY enthusiasts which has created a prominent need for portability, reliability, capacity, speed and interoperability.