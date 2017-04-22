Portronics “PUCK”

Portronics, a prominent leader in portable digital product market, has launched “PUCK” – a 2.4GHz, ergonomically designed wireless optical mouse which glides like a puck on ice.

Pain in fingers caused by working for long hours using a standard mouse has been accepted as an occupational hazard. Now no more! The advanced ergonomic design of the puck encourages the natural hand and wrist posture for less fatigue and stiffness in hand during long hour usage. The well designed thumb scoop along with the perfect angle and height of the PUCK allows placing the wrist in a comfortable position to reduce the pressure on the carpal tunnel area of the hand.

The PUCK is designed to operate at 2.4GHz technology for extremely fast data transmission and super stable operation compared to 27MHz mouse. It also gives an astonishing working distance of up to 30m and also avoids the interference with any other electronic devices operating in the surroundings.

PUCK is a plug and play mouse which can easily be connected with the PCs, laptops or Mac books using a nano receiver provided along with the mouse. The nano receiver stows away in the battery compartment of PUCK when not in use. PUCK is compatible with operating systems such as Windows XP/ Vista/ 7/ 8, Mac OS and Linux. The nano receiver can be inserted into any USB 2.0 port.

The DPI switch on the puck is an optical sensor with three sensitivity settings, 800, 1200 and 1600, for adjusting the faster or slower pointer speed, specifically while making the color corrections or during the precise editing of the photos. This is extremely useful for editors and graphic artists. The front and back buttons provided on the top of the puck for faster navigation experience. PUCK is launched in three attractive colors – Black, Red and Grey.

iBall ‘Karaoke Booster Tower’ speake

Taking the Wood Sound, Good Sound legacy further, the iBall Booster Tower Karaoke speaker is encased in wooden enclosure. It is designed with inspired industrial design, digital controls and LED display on front, delivering an intense sound experience and providing soaring highs and booming lows while complementing your home décor and styling. The Booster Tower speaker comes with free Wireless Mic and sports all the gear you need, to throw a Karaoke Party.

With an array of technologies, including 100 Watts RMS, higher precision bass performance, a revolutionary integrated5.25 inch subwoofer driver that provide exemplary midrange, and even a wireless remote for speaker adjustments. This imposing floor standing loudspeaker Tower truly stands out as the Pillar of Innovation in Sound. Immerse yourself in the ultimate listening experience with its cinematic sound to create home theatre experience with non-stop movies and music.

The speaker supports Bluetooth and has multiple input options which includes USB, SD and AUX. Jam out with Dual microphone and guitar inputs to your favourite Music while having your mobile device connected for the ultimate party. Equipped with Built-in FM radio, and free Wireless Mic for the Karaoke sessions – Let the Music play! Moreover, it comes with retractable carry handle on the top that lets you to carry your music wherever you go.