Access Point : D-Link (DAP-2660)

The DAP-2660 delivers reliable, high-speed wireless performance using the latest 802.11ac standards, with maximum wireless signal rates of up to 300 Mbps using the 2.4 GHz band, and 867 Mbps using the 5 GHz band. It supports exceptional device densities and offers optimal range and coverage over both bands. It ships with a universal mounting bracket, enabling easy installation on any wall or ceiling. It also includes a crossbar adapter clip for drop ceilings.