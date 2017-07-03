Canon Launches imagePRESS C10000VP

The imagePRESS C10000VP comes with 2400 x 2440 dpi resolution, a choice of new front end controllers based on EFI Fiery FS200 Pro Platform enables the product to streamline the workflow and media handling capabilities from 60 gsm to 350 gsm.

Designed to elevate quality, productivity and consistency, Superior quality, productivity and efficiency of Canon products, have always reaffirmed the customer’s credibility in them. Canon imagePress C10000VP since its launch has been a differentiator in the digital press segment, addressing the evolving demands of the professional printing space. Post installing the Canon imagePRESS C10000VP, customers across the country have witnessed close to 40% rise in their revenues which proves the profitable business model this press brings to the printers.

The imagePRESS C10000VP comes with 2400 x 2440 dpi resolution, a choice of new front end controllers based on EFI Fiery FS200 Pro Platform enables the product to streamline the workflow and media handling capabilities from 60 gsm to 350 gsm. Engineered to deliver production printing excellence for the business advantage of its users, it is designed to meet the increasing demand from both commercial and in-house print service providers (PSPs) for higher production volumes without compromising on quality. It can help commercial printers, in-plants, production hubs, direct mail and transaction print service providers to produce a broader range of applications in shorter turnaround times. With its high quality printing, steady color and efficiency it has garnered major attention in the Indian print market in less than a year’s time, thereby, setting a benchmark in the digital color printing segment.

The imagePRESS C10000VP Series can deliver outstanding customer output while also benefitting from impressive productivity and reliability. It features intuitive operation and can help maximize uptime with automated calibration. As a future ready printer, manufactured to cater to the dynamic needs of the market, imagePRESS C10000VP color digital press is a landmark product in the Professional Print segment.