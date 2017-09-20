GALAX : HOF Black Edition

HOF Black Edition is designed for professional gamer. It uses Cherry MX mechanical key switch, powerful lighting effect, full media control, durability and practicality design for the ultimate typing and gaming experience. HOF Black Edition gaming keyboard uses genuine Cherry MX mechanical key switch durability of 50 million keystrokes for long lasting and quick response to provide a stable long-term enjoyment of the game or typing. It is built with an anodized (Black color) / baking paint (White color) aluminum plate with impressive looks. Powerful Per-Key Backlighting HOF Black Edition keyboard provides cold white lighting, through specially adjusted to optimize lighting and technology to achieve high brightness lighting performance to provide players with top visual enjoyment.