NAS BOX-Drobo 5Dt

Drobo 5Dt

Designed for media creators and data storage professionals who are looking for fast, expandable, and flexible data storage and protection for large media collections and performance demanding applications, as well as photo and video editing, the 5Dt 5-Bay Thunderbolt 2 Enclosure from Drobo is equipped with five 3.5″ SATA drive bays that support SATA III 6 Gb/s and SATA II 3 Gb/s drives. Also known as the 5D Turbo Edition, this device distinguishes itself from the original Drobo 5D through the inclusion of Thunderbolt 2 technology, which is accessed through two integrated Thunderbolt 2 ports, which operate with bi-directional data transfer speeds of up to 20 Gb/s. While one of the Thunderbolt 2 ports is used to connect the 5Dt to your compatible Windows or Mac system, the second one is used to daisy-chain up to six Thunderbolt devices together, including one 4K display. There is also one USB 3.0 port, which transfers data at speeds up to 5 Gb/s.