QNAP Thunderbolt 3

Thunderbolt 3 NAS – TVS-1282T3 that features 7th Generation Intel® 14nm multi-core processors, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI output, and higher transfer speeds than its previous generation. Providing superior functionality and huge storage potential, the TVS-1282T3 is a perfect match for the Thunderbolt 3 MacBook Pro, and is backward-compatible with Thunderbolt 2-enabled devices by using a Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 2 converter.