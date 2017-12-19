Pantum M6500 Series: Ideal for SOHO, Consumer & SMB users

This product delivers fast and high quality printouts, scans and copies through convenient features all at an affordable cost

Pantum new M6500 series is ideally suited for the home and small business user. The new M6500 series delivers fast and high quality printouts, scans and copies through convenient features all at an affordable cost. As a new member of Simply Smart family, this compact and reliable machine covers the office.

PANTUM Simply Smart M6500 Series (M6500/M6500N/M6500W/M6500NW) features are it can Print, copy and scan in one machine. The product is one step Wi-Fi installation gets you ready and running promptly (Wi-Fi model only). It can provide high print & copy speed up to 22ppm (A4) for high efficiency. It has metal frame for long time usage and compact and sleek design saves your space. The product is convenient Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile printing with AirPrint/Mopria/Google Cloud Print ready (Wi-Fi model only). It is easy-to-use control panel adjustable in different angles. The Wi-Fi models of the printers are M6500W and M6500NW.

The end-user can use Pantum’s original toner cartridges and enjoy up to 1,600 pages of professional quality documents. Made from low waste powder, our cartridges reduce your footprint on the environment. Quick installment to deliver bold, crisp, black and white images in no time.

Strengths of Pantum M6500 Series

Convenient

23PPM/CPM/SPM

Top print, copy and scan speed* within category

< 7.8 seconds Fastest FPOT within category

Print, copy, and scan all in one machine

Wi–Fi Connectivity, Mobile Printing/scanning and Networking available

Easy and faster copying and scanning

One stepInstallation

Reliable

20,000 pages

Max. monthly volume within category

Robust metal frame Firm and steady

600MHz, 128MB

Faster processor & bigger memory within category

Economical

1,600 – page yield standard capacity

Long engine life, low operation costs

Compact size suitable for different scenario

Eco – friendly

Energy – conserving sleep mode

Save energy, create less noise

Energy Star 2.0 Certified

Meet the requirement of RoHS

At Last

Pantum new M6500 series will appear to SOHO, Consumer, and SMB users who want the smart advantage of using an eco-friendly, compact printer that delivers quick results through convenient features all at an affordable cost!

BOX ITEM

