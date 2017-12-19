Pantum M6500 Series: Ideal for SOHO, Consumer & SMB users

This product delivers fast and high quality printouts, scans and copies through convenient features all at an affordable cost
Pantum new M6500 series is ideally suited for the home and small business user. The new M6500 series delivers fast and high quality printouts, scans and copies through convenient features all at an affordable cost. As a new member of Simply Smart family, this compact and reliable machine covers the office.
PANTUM Simply Smart M6500 Series (M6500/M6500N/M6500W/M6500NW) features are it can Print, copy and scan in one machine. The product is one step Wi-Fi installation gets you ready and running promptly (Wi-Fi model only). It can provide high print & copy speed up to 22ppm (A4) for high efficiency. It has metal frame for long time usage and compact and sleek design saves your space. The product is convenient Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile printing with AirPrint/Mopria/Google Cloud Print ready (Wi-Fi model only). It is easy-to-use control panel adjustable in different angles. The Wi-Fi models of the printers are M6500W and M6500NW.
The end-user can use Pantum’s original toner cartridges and enjoy up to 1,600 pages of professional quality documents. Made from low waste powder, our cartridges reduce your footprint on the environment. Quick installment to deliver bold, crisp, black and white images in no time.
Strengths of Pantum M6500 Series
Convenient
23PPM/CPM/SPM
Top print, copy and scan speed* within category
< 7.8 seconds Fastest FPOT within category
Print, copy, and scan all in one machine
Wi–Fi Connectivity, Mobile Printing/scanning and Networking available
Easy and faster copying and scanning
One stepInstallation
Reliable
20,000 pages
Max. monthly volume within category
Robust metal frame Firm and steady
600MHz, 128MB
Faster processor & bigger memory within category
Economical
1,600 – page yield standard capacity
Long engine life, low operation costs
Compact size suitable for different scenario
Eco–friendly
Energy – conserving sleep mode
Save energy, create less noise
Energy Star 2.0 Certified
Meet the requirement of RoHS
At Last
Pantum new M6500 series will appear to SOHO, Consumer, and SMB users who want the smart advantage of using an eco-friendly, compact printer that delivers quick results through convenient features all at an affordable cost!
BOX ITEM
Pantum M6500 Series: At a Glance
- Robust metal frame strong and steady
- 600MHZ, 128MB faster processor & bigger memory within category
- 23PPM/CPM/SPM top print copy and scan speed within category
- Less than 7.8s FPOT within category
- Full office function
- Print, copy, scan and all in one machine
- Wi-Fi connectivity. mobile printing/scanning & networking
- Easy & fast copying and scanning
- One step installation
- Energy-conserving sleep mode save energy, create less noise
- All parts made from 100% recyclable materials
- Energy Star 2.0 certified
- Low ozone emissions, low toner wastage
- L, 600p yield starter cartridge
- Long engine life, low operation costs
- Compact size suitable for different scenario