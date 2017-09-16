Zebronics : Max Plus

Packing the best of Zebronics, the keyboard boasts a host of features exclusively designed for Gamers. Beneath the suspended keycaps, the multicolor LED backlights vibrantly illuminate each key with 3 adjusting brightness levels for 7 customisation modes. The keyboard with high quality blue mechanical switches offers faster and near-instant responsiveness with 12 dedicated multimedia keys. The mechanical keys ensures that the for each key actuation you get tactile feedback as well as audible sound from the keys. The construction of keyboard is also very heavy and sturdy, this will make sure that keyboard will not move even while the most intense gaming sessions.