CANON CELEBRATES 20 GLORIOUS YEARS IN INDIA

The company in the next three years, aims to penetrate further in the country with its offerings, augment the photography culture in India and introduce technological advancements across business and consumer products. Vision 2020 sets a growth target of INR 3500 crore for Canon India, to be achieved by consistently attaining a year on year double digit growth.

Canon marked its 20th anniversary in India with a steadfast plan for the country across its enterprise, commercial, consumer and social initiatives. The company, celebrating two glorious decades in the country, reaffirmed its commitment to India with the announcement of its ‘Vision 2020’, by Ms. Noriko Gunji, President & CEO, Canon Singapore and Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India.

Canon India’s Vision 2020 charts its next phase of growth in India. The company in the next three years, aims to penetrate further in the country with its offerings, augment the photography culture in India and introduce technological advancements across business and consumer products. Vision 2020 sets a growth target of INR 3500 crore for Canon India, to be achieved by consistently attaining a year on year double digit growth. The company kick-starts its year-long celebrations to commemorate the 20 years with its business partners, vendors, consumers and employees.

“At Canon, we are embracing the challenge of new growth through a grand strategic transformation. India is a key market in Canon’s global development and having successfully completed two decades in the country, we would like to thank all our partners, consumers and vendors for their support. Together with every team member and business partner, we will scale this height to achieve our goal of continuous growth in Asia. We are in prime position to ride on this wave of growth. I’m confident that India, as a market, will be a vital contributor to this future success,” said, Noriko Gunji, President & CEO, Canon Singapore (Regional headquarters of South and Southeast Asia.

Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India said, “It is a privilege and a proud moment for us to complete 20 year of delighting our customers in the country. Over the years, Canon has grown steadily to make its presence felt across the nation. With everlasting commitment of our employees and partners, the company has attained a strong leadership positioning in the Indian imaging industry. 2016 marks yet another successful year for our journey in India, as we register a growth of 9%, with our revenue aggregating to INR 2348.6 cr.”

“As we celebrate success today, we are gearing up for the next big leap towards our ‘Vision 2020’, capable of achieving new growth. In the coming years, we will focus on our retail footprint and on growth across all businesses to achieve a double digit growth each year. By 2020 we envision to reach revenues of INR 3500 cr,” added Kobayashi.

Canon has launched several advanced products over the years in both B2B and B2C categories. Progressing forward, the company is bullish on promoting the culture of the photography by penetrating deeper into the country. Presently, operating 214 CIS (Canon Image Square) stores across 103 cities in the country, the brand envisions to double the count of its CIS stores by the end of 2020. Through its initiatives like Canon Photomarathon, EOS Nation Seminars and Photography Workshops, the brand would continue to engage and educate customers.

For the inkjet division, the prime focus would be to build greater shelf share in the top resellers and concentrate on expansion to new vertical markets with SOHO & Pro Products. The Laser segment would strengthen its outreach towards the enterprise and government sector, along with progression towards value products with focus on customer lifetime management. Streamlining office processes and maximizing business efficiency, the Business Imaging Solutions vertical will be expanding its portfolio in 2017, aligned with the Government’s vision of ‘Smart Cities’. Taking its products and strategies to smaller towns, the Professional Printing domain (PPP) is strengthening its channel partner’s outreach to double its presence, across the country.

Canon India’s success over the years has been a joint effort by the employees, partners and customers at large. The imaging leader marked its 20th anniversary by unveiling a new logo for the year. By running a digital campaign across the country, the customers were provided with the opportunity to participate in this historic celebration. With the aim to set higher targets for itself, Canon India is heading towards a roadmap to create deeper in-roads in the country, supporting the enterprise and customers alike to make digital imaging innovative and expedient.

The steady growth of the company to make the brand’s presence felt across the nation has been made possible by the partners. Partners and vendors were also felicitated for supporting the brand in its constant endeavour of customer delight. Calling it just the beginning, the imaging brand would continue to rejoice the momentous occasion throughout the year.

Canon takes pride in not only bringing quality products to the market; but also contribute to the community, under its CSR projects with the focus on ‘4E’ comprising of Eye Care, Education, Environment and Empowerment. The company has adopted 4 villages across the country under its flagship CSR programme – ‘Adopt a Village’ and have also partnered with SOS Children’s villages under their ‘Support a Life’ campaign. As part of this campaign, Canon employees have adopted 187 children to take responsibility of their wellbeing. To promote ‘skill development’ for a skilled India, Canon India has also introduced vocational and Skill development training in their adopted village.