Global Sources’ Mobile Electronics Show and 2017 Gifts & Home Show Held in Hong Kong on Grand Scale

Global Sources is a leading business-to-business media company and a primary facilitator for trade with Greater China. The core business of Global Sources facilitates trade between Asia and the world using English-language media such as online marketplaces (globalsources.com), trade shows, magazines and apps.

Global Sources’ Mobile Electronics Show and 2017 Gifts & Home Show Held in Hong Kong on a Grand Scale at Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Expo from April 18-21, 2017 at Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Expo. The event hosted VR / AR Pavilion and Summit plus startup Launchpad exhibition and conference. Also The Gifts and Home show included a three-day Global Sources Summit to acquire actionable strategies and get insider tips on successful China imports from Amazon and other industry experts.

Global Sources’ Mobile Electronics Show

Global Sources’ Mobile Electronics Show hosted 2600 booths of mobile devices and accessories.

VR / AR Pavilion and Summit plus startup Launchpad exhibition and conference: As the world’s largest mobile electronics sourcing event, the show featured 2600 booths of the latest mobile products, including VR / AR, sports and health wearables, mobile speakers and headphones, wireless charging, cases and covers, smart phones and tablets.

Tommy Wong, President of Global Sources Electronics Grop, said, “The market for virtual reality technology is expected to be a trillion-dollar industry in the next two decades. With pavilions, experience zones and an industry summit, Global Sources hosts Asia’s biggest VR / AR industry event.”

AR / VR / MR Summit Experience Zone and Pavilion: The second AR / VR / MR Ecosystem Summit was be held on April 18 and 19 and featured speakers from Intel, Microsoft, HIT Vive, ARM, AMD, JD, 0glass, LetinVR and EmdoorVR. The show also featured a VR /AR pavilion with more than 250 booths. It was complemented by an experience zone where buyers could try the latest VR devices including VR backpacks, VR fitting rooms and shopping, VR Space and AR smart glasses.

Services for online and Amazon sellers: A wide range of services that were meant to help online and Amazon sellers source more effectively were on display. These included a new eCommerce pavilion, a Welcome Center with products from exhibitors that accepted small orders and the Source2Sell seminars where online retail experts shared sourcing tips and best practices. The three-day Global Sources Summit also helped online sellers to develop strategies to source and grow their business.

Startup Lauchpad to showcase innovation and facilitate global distribution: Startup Launchpad was the largest collection of hardware startups in Asia. Spanning both phases of the Global Sources Electronics show and featuring 200 startups, the pavilions gave buyers the chance to be first-to-market with innovative, shelf-ready products. The conference program covered emerging product trends including autonomous vehicles, held tech, sports wearables and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Other highlights of the show included:

New Ready-to-Buy Zone with products in inventory and for delivery with 48 hours.

Brand Zone showcased 450 booths of exhibitors manufacturing their own designs and brands.

Analyst’s Choice booklet highlights innovative and important products at the show selected by expert analysts.

Top Picks demo zone with more than 120 innovative products with on-site demonstrations.

Booth signage, directory and mobile app indicated suppliers who accept small orders.

Mobile app enables buyers to take photos, make notes and follow exhibitors.

The Global Sources Electronics show attracted nearly 60,000 buyers from 150 countries and territories including purchasing decision-makers from Audiovox, Belkin, Brookstone, Digitech, eBay, El Corte Ingles, Foxconn, Hitachi Maxwell, Intel, Jebsen Home Tech, Kingfisher, LG Electronics, Li & Fung, Motorola, Office Depot, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung, Siemens, Target, Thonet & Vander LLC, Uniden Vietnam and Velleman.

The show and Startup Launchpad were supported by industry organizations and technology partners including the Association of the Telecommunications Industry of Singapore, Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies Association, Hong Kong Security Association, Hong Kong Software Industry Association, Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association, Information Service Industry Association, Korea Electronics Association, New Taipei City Computer Association, Gifts Association (Singapore), Supporting Electronics, Technology & Industry Organization (Singapore), Taipei Computer Association, Taiwan Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association, The Chamber of Hong Kong Computer Industry, Microsoft and Sovereign Trust.

Global Sources 2017 spring Gifts & Home Show

Gift & Home show, which was an ideal platform to help buyers identify creative and innovative gifts, premiums and home products, concluded at Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Expo highlighting a broad variety of creative, curated and innovative gifts, premiums and home products from Greater China and across Asia.

Cameron Walker, President of Global Sources Gifts, Home and Hardware Group, said, “Our show gathers Verified Suppliers with high-quality gifts and home products. It is an excellent platform for buyers to discover creative items with high sales potential, and to learn the latest and upcoming market trends.”

Highlights of the show included:

‘Creative Design Pavilion’ highlighted award-winning, creative and innovative products as selected by expert analysts.

‘Living & Giving Gallery’ featured selected products with on-site demonstrations, interactive displays and workshops.

‘Sports & Outdoor Gallery’ showcased products including a car sunshade and LED bicycle light.

‘New Markets Pavilion’ features Analyst’s Choice products from emerging sourcing markets including Vietnam, Indonesia, India, the Philippines, Laos, and Cambodia.

‘Color Trends’ by Pantone present the hottest colors and hues in home products for the coming season.

‘New eCommerce Pavilion’ for online and Amazon sellers.

‘New Ready-to-Buy Zone’ with products in inventory and for delivery within 48 hours.

Booth signage, directory and mobile app indicated suppliers who accepted small orders.

Mobile app enabled buyers to take photos, make notes and follow exhibitors.

Summit and other value-added services

The show also featured 500 exhibitors who accepted small orders and who are eager to do business with online and Amazon sellers, boutiques, independent retailers and first-time buyers. Other value-added services included the ‘Welcome Center’ for online and Amazon sellers, buyer and supplier apps and a VIP Buyer Office.

Buyers could also visit the co-located Mobile Electronics show to source the latest smart phones, tablets, wearables, accessories and mobile VR / AR and Startup Launchpad – Asia’s largest collection of hardware startups.

Thousands of top buyers attended the Gifts and Home show including American Eagle Outfitters, Brookstone, Burberry, Carrefour, Coppel, Fossil, King Jim Co, Li & Fund, MGB Metro, Office Depot, Robinsons, Seiko, Swarovski, Target, TOMY, Valore, Velleman, Walt Disney and Woolworths.

Now in its fifth decade, today Global Sources serves its markets with an integrated online marketplace and tradeshow offering. The show is complemented by six electronics industry websites accessible from GlobalSouces.com. Updated daily, each site delivers exclusive content, including ‘Analyst’s Choice’ which provides an unbiased selection on new and innovative products. The ‘At the Show’ show-daily newsletter provided reports and live videos on the hottest products.

More than 1.4 million international buyers, including 95 of the world’s top 100 retailers, use these services to obtain products and company information that help them source more profitability from overseas supply markets. These services also provide suppliers with integrated marketing solutions to build corporate image, generate sales leads and win orders from buyers in more than 240 countries and territories.