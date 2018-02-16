ISODA TechSummit 2018 Concluded with the Best Interaction Experience

The eighth edition of TechSummit was attended by security vendors, distributors and channel partners. The summit’s theme was around financing and how partners can manage finance effectively. On the other hand the Summit also discussed the future-ready networking, storage and security solutions.

The eighth edition of the annual event by Infotech Software Dealers Association (ISODA) TechSummit 2018 as their theme this year -Tipping Point: Breaching the finance barrier held at Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) from February 1st to 4th, 2018.In the build up to the exciting event, the ISODA community worked tirelessly to create an interesting agenda, maximize participation and create a buzz around the event.

Mr. Atul Modi, Chairman of the TechSummitz

In the opening keynote, Atul Modi, Chairman of the TechSummit, welcomed the attendees and emphasized the importance of finance and how to handle payments with internal and external stakeholders.

Tushar Parekh, Chairman of ISODA, in his speech said that the goal of the forum was to ensure best interaction with the top 50 vendors and increase the strength to 500 members in future and launch new chapters. He also said that the association will have committees addressing the tax, media etc and the association is aiming to go more digital.

Atul Modi commented, “A lot of thought, brainstorming and deliberation went into increasing the engagement levels sponsors expected and what actually got delivered to the partners. This resulted in the introduction of round-table networking sessions that were just as effective as 1-on-1 interactions, in some ways even better since queries and ideas from other members around the table added to the take-away for each. Traditionally, it has been a challenge to ensuremaximum value to a sponsor in the form of maximum member attendance as well as ensuring quality interaction of members with sponsors. To counter this,we formulated thee round table networking sessions to ensure each sponsor got to spend time with each member in a focused setting of groups of 8-9 people. Basically allowing sponsor to judge members’ interests and knowledge of the subject as well as allowing for members to interact and express theirinterest in the solutions being provided by the sponsors. Each sponsor was also given a ‘mark-sheet’ to evaluate various aspects of these sessions andinputs gathered from these would help subsequent TS MCs in further fine-tuning them to maximize benefit/clear ROI.”

Mr.Tushar Parekh, Chairman of ISODA

ISODA is a pan-India association for software resellers and large system integrators had concluded eighth version of their annual flagship event ‘Tech Summit’ in Kala Lumpur, Malaysia. The event was attended by security vendors, distributors and channel partners. The summit’s theme was around financing and how partners can manage finance effectively. On the other hand the Summit also discussed the future-ready networking, storage and security solutions

The sponsors of the event included Cisco, Check Point software, Radware, LG electronics, Kaspersky, Red Hat, Sophos, Ipswich, Stratus, Seclore, Edimax, Force point and RAH Infotech. The key aspects of security discussed at the event included Mobile security, cloud security, security of IoT, security needs for small and medium business were discussed.

The discussions of speakers centred around the challenges that members arecollectively facing with respect to financing and funding in line withthe theme of Tipping Point – Breaching the Finance barrier.During the summit, novel methods were employed for interactions between the members and the sponsorsensuring quality face time, Q&A sessions were carried out through interactive cloud and smartphone-based technology to make the sessions highly engaging and interesting.

Mr. Rajeev Mamidanna, President ISODA

According to the organizers, another key take away of summit is that the experience and interaction levels have been raised to new levels using novel methods and within a decent budget, withoutthe help of an external event management company, giving leverage to both sponsors and the members of the ISODA.

The event used the novel concept of round-table discussion to increase the quality of time spent. There were 8 round tables, where about 10 members were made to sit in pre-allotted seats around each table. The event-designers ensured that every sponsor has some quality time with every table using a ‘round-robin’ method. Atul Modi added commenting on the team work, “After studying the feedback from the earlier Tech Summits on theengagement levels, we designed altogether new methods to take engagements to higher levels. The whole exercise proved far effective than the earlier traditional methods. This helped sponsors to understand themembers interests and knowledge of thesubject better, while at the same allowing increasing the level of interaction.”

The outstanding feature of this event was each sponsor-representative could spend optimal time to understand the members at individual level and discuss solutions, special offers, explore new revenue streams that help business growth for them, and in turn thesponsors’.

Others speakers and topics included. Ferdi D’Souza on ‘Why financial issues bother growing orgs’; Pranav Pandya (DevIT) ‘Going public’ and Prasanth Jain (JNR Management) ‘Insolvency and bankruptcy code 2016’

ISODA Excellence Award Categories ISODA Award for Business Excellence – Winner (one award), prize money Rs 21,001.

ISODA Award for Business Excellence – Upcountry Achiever (one award), prize money Rs 10,001.

ISODA Award for Business Excellence – Inspirational Achiever (three awards), prize money Rs 10,001, each

Rajeev Mamidanna, President ISODA, “Even before the start of the Summit, we all knew it was going to be an exciting event. The effort put in by the whole team in identifying, inviting and following up with the potential sponsors was superb. During the event, many innovative interaction methods were used to ensure partners get maximum face-time with the sponsors and vice versa and the best interaction experience. And added to that, the venue of the Summit was also equally superb. Overall, the event was a huge success. The follow up after the Summit has started with the sponsors and the focus is now to ensure continuity. The TechSummit 8 team laterally rocked!”

The evening came to a close with business networking, discussing on the year ahead with endless enthusiasm and the experts of their respective fields continued to share their expertise of the industry.

All the attendees, partners and sponsors enjoyed the engaging sessions and left the event better informed and more confident. The event also taught the organizers how to conduct interactive sessions that offer maximum and valuable information in the most efficient manner using non-traditional methods. Now the organizers are more confident that they deliver better experience to the attendees in the future events.