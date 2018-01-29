Surveillance Market Is Growing At An Exponential Rate

The surveillance market in India has tremendous growth prospects. It has grown multifold on itself in the recent past. Increasing terror threats, growing public and private infrastructures and the increase crime rates have resulted in the demand of the surveillance market in India. Some of the market verticals which hold a significant share in the surveillance industry are Government and transport, banking and financial verticals and other commercial offices. The rising incidents of crime, theft, bank robbery and the growing awareness about benefits of the electronic security devices among the people have primarily driven the electronic security market.

The Indian surveillance market is witnessing immense growth from sectors such as city surveillance, hospitality, airport security, BFSI, retail, BPO, manufacturing, college campuses, infrastructure companies and education. The government, in general, is the biggest segment in terms of volume demand. The private sector also shows vast potential. About 87% of surveillance needs are for commercial purpose, whereas 13% are for residential.

Increased economic activities, higher urbanization rates, residential and commercial infrastructure modernization, and rising crime are factors driving the need for video surveillance in India.

A shift from analog to IP technologies, cloud solutions for storage, and rise of video surveillance-as-a-service (VSaaS) present new, untapped opportunities for security solution providers, states a study by Frost & Sullivan.

The research firm’s “Indian Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market, 2017”, analyses said that along with exploring the sub-segments of the video surveillance and VSaaS market in detail, the insight also focuses heavily on the trends, directions and high growth segments for future. It emphasizes on the dimensions necessary to make informed decisions for growth in the surveillance market.

Another surveillance category which is gaining momentum worldwide, is the Mobile Video Surveillance which was valued at 1.40 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2.32 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.77 percent between 2017 and 2023, states a study by Markets and Markets.

The Mobile Video Surveillance market includes hardware constituting Cameras, Storage Solutions; Software constituting Video Analytics, VMS, Service) and; Application constituting Trains and Trams, Buses, Transport Vehicles, Police Cars, Drones.

The increasing installation of surveillance cameras, improving infrastructure and deployment capabilities, rising demand for intelligent and scalable mobile video surveillance solutions, rising demand for cloud-based surveillance solutions, and growing adoption of IP cameras are the driving factors for the mobile video surveillance market growth, states the study.

Hardware components have become technologically more advanced and affordable. The rising safety and security concerns, increasing crime rates, and growing terror attacks are some of the factors driving the growth of the camera market. Also, the constantly falling prices of cameras help to increase the adoption rate of surveillance cameras across the world, noted the study.

According to the study, the market for the transportation vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023. The demand for security systems in public transport, mass transit systems, ports, and so on is increasing to reduce robbery and criminal activities.

Growth of Surveillance Market

“We at Dahua see a bright and impressive growth prospect of surveillance market in India in the next five years. According to 6Wresearch, India’s video surveillance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 13% during 2017-23. Although, analog based surveillance systems have accounted for majority of the market revenues, growing awareness along with declining prices are likely to proliferate IP based surveillance systems over the coming years. The surveillance market in India is expected to be US$ 2.4 billion by in 2020. The reasons are increasing crime rate and terror threats, rising middle class, government’s committed involvement in many nation building projects, recent initiatives like the GST which has brought down the prices of many security items and the growing awareness of importance of security to safe guard lives, properties and information among enterprises, educational institutions and people at large , “said, Robbin Shen, Director, India & SAARC Region, Dahua Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

According to Yogesh Dutta, COO – CP PLUS, the video surveillance market is growing at an exponential rate with a forecasted increase to $40.8 billion by 2020 based on various researches. This tremendous growth is largely attributed to the rising security concerns, increased investments in advanced infrastructure, increased economic activities, and rapid urbanization. As the buyer becomes more aware of the need for security and the advantages that surveillance has to offer, the demand for better products and services will go up. This heightened demand for state-of-the-art security products and solutions is what the security industry needs to then prepare for.

“This year turned out to be a great year for Hikvision in terms of growth and expansion. Today, Hikvision has presence in 51+ locations across India. We are grateful for the overwhelming support from the Partners, Dealers, Distributors and System Integrators. Today, Prama Hikvision India’s consistent success is a part of Indian security market growth story. IHS Markit, has named Hikvision as the world’s leading supplier of video surveillance products and solutions. According to IHS report based on 2016 data, Hikvision has the market share of 21.4 percent for CCTV and video surveillance equipment market worldwide,” said, Ashish P. Dhakan M.D. and CEO Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

“ We had performed much better than the set target for the financial year, 2017-18. Prama Hikvision India has established impeccable trust and reputation among security industry professionals in India. The collaborative success achieved by Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd. in the Indian security market belongs to Hikvision Team and Hikvision partners. This year Hikvision had experienced exponential growth in the security and surveillance business in India. We are getting great response from the dealers, distributors, system integrators and end-users for Hikvision’s latest solutions from the market. Today, Hikvision has the largest market share in the Indian Video Surveillance Equipment market,” he added further.

“ India’s security solutions market has grown manifold in the past few years. We are witnessing a constant growth trend which is predicted to grow by 25-30% over the next five years,” said, Sanjeev Sehgal, MD, Samriddhi Automations Pvt. Ltd. (Sparsh).

“The growth in the market is tremendous. The market is growing at an undocumented rate of 30% per annum. The demand for basic security and surveillance solutions have increased dynamically let alone the need for extensive solutions for intrusion detection on borders, explosion proof cameras, bomb detection analytics, facial detection and so on. Other than security forces, defence forces, exclusive financial institutions, each and every corporate, retail chain, housing complex is also using electronic systems for security, safety and surveillance,” concluded, Pulkit Punj, Director at AnG India Ltd.

Upcoming Technologies

According to Robbin Shen, Director, India & SAARC Region, Dahua Technology India Pvt. Ltd, the upcoming technologies in India include Deep Learning, Machine Vision, Drones, Cybersecurity, Mobile based applications, Video Analytics, New Biometric Solutions, Wireless IP Monitoring System, Cloud, Storage in CCTV, Multisite Monitoring, Bodily wearable surveillance devices, IoT in Video Surveillance and Robot operated security solutions. With the emergence of network video and remote monitoring devices and the advanced applications in security products, surveillance is now used as a tool for not only providing security but also for gathering business intelligence and other applications. The online and speedy solutions will be driving the technology roadmap.

“ Hikvision’s latest products are embedded with innovative technologies like Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), AI Cloud, Big Data and IoT (Internet of things).We are launching AI-Powered technologies in the India market. Continuing to solve real-world challenges and create value for end-users in multiple vertical industries, this advanced technology is helpful in three main areas, including Edge Computing, Cloud Services Integration, and Industry Applications. Critical Our latest product launches include the world’s first Deep Learning “DeepinMind” NVRs with a new series of IP cameras. The new “DeepinView” IP Camera Series delivers the power and intelligence to boost the value of surveillance system performance across a broad range of security and management applications. Analytics – such as false alarm filters, facial recognition, people counting and ANPR – can now be reliably implemented in existing and new surveillance systems with versatile applications, providing a sophisticated level of tracking and alarm activation during incidents or even for pre-incident alerts,” said, Dhakan of Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

“ The security market is experience an upward trend in upcoming technologies. We at Sparsh have successfully introduced contemporary trends in the surveillance market with Cloud surveillance. We have recently introduced an Indian cloud computing platform, developed indigenously in India. Remote monitoring, Wi-Fi integrated solutions and customized solutions for specific verticals are some of the upcoming technologies in the security solutions market developed by Sparsh. These aid in solutions such as ANPR, critical infrastructure, border security etc,” said, Sehgal of Sparsh.

“The IOT of things is the new trend in the security solution market. Having an integrated system coupled with good system design makes it the very next thing. All systems speaking to each other and providing the ultimate pool of data to help the customer(s) take calculated real time decision(s) is the upcoming thing.We can see a glimpse of this tech in the CMS (central monitoring service)solution which is primitively present in the industry. The CMS offered by AnG is one of the most extensive in the industry which offers a range of solutions to the customer. For banks we provide live incident based remote monitoring at a knock centre facility in which attendees monitor the health status, energy management, incident management, live video feed and conduct two way communication, local authority informing, Escalation matrix informing, unusual activity reporting to the necessary authorities. The sensors feed live data to us and incase any of those go off (fire, vibration, glass break, uprooting etc) we verify with a video feed, conduct communication, fire up the hooters, inform necessary people and authorities and deter the crime real time. We also dispatch QRT teams to capture the culprits and contain the situation at hand.This is done through range of sensors present at the site, installed by us and the feed is run through softwares and a secure network managed by CME’s which are present 24X7X365 in the high end access controlled facility,” said, Punj of AnG.

“ There’s a lot of development happening in AI and deep learning; we believe AI and deep learning will have play a great role in the future. Therefore, solutions will now be much more comprehensive. At CP PLUS, one area we’re focusing on is traffic management, where we’re providing solutions with number plate recognition – a feature/ algorithm that can focus on and capture number plates no matter the speed of the car or the available light levels. We are also providing enterprise-level solutions for visitor management, such as by using facial recognition for a deep learning perspective, or for receiving an alert when a visitor walks in. Besides AI, the latest products for enterprise solutions from CP PLUS include Fish Eye Cameras, which offer12MP Ultra HD resolution anda 360 degree view, and save you the installation of multiple cameras; 4K resolution, which offers unmatched clarity and map the minutest of details; and cameras powered with Edge Analytics such as face recognition, people counting, heat map analysis, etc,” concluded, Dutta of CP-Plus.

Smart cities project drive video surveillance market

“The Smart City project’s lifeline consists of the data feed from thousands of video surveillance devices and its video data feed. The video surveillance data comprises about 60% of the critical data used in managing smart city operations. We have Hikvision Smart City Solution for Smart City projects involving City Transportation, Security Center, Public Parking, Rail Transit and Stations, Temporary Surveillance, Town Square and Water Guarding. India is one of the fastest growing markets for security products and solutions across the globe. The Indian security market is currently moving towards a mature stage. In the next 10 years, India’s security market will experience a boom like never before. The government’s Smart City Mission and Digital India initiative are creating new opportunities for the security Industry,” said, Dhakan of Hikvision.

“The key to smart cities is safe and secure cities. In order to be “Smart’, cities first need to be “safer”. Video surveillance is the path towards this goal. Social issues like women safety can be tackled only through effective and increased video surveillance around which security rests. Currently, only 100 Indian cities have been announced as Smart city projects which will eventually rise, increasing the reach of the video surveillance market in India. These projects can then be implemented in smaller towns as well,” said, Sehgal of Sparsh.

“Smart city projects have created a huge demand for the same in the market. We have introduced special solar cameras to even cater the remote locations. Such projects are demanding an integration of new technologies in order to provide a bigger pool resource of data for smooth running of things. Smart cities will include a host of activities in the video surveillance sector such as speed- distance analytics, facial analytics, ANPR, Bomb detection, intrusion detection, area masking, crowd control analytics and so on,” said, Punj of AnG.

“India’s smart cities mission will propel the video surveillance market to the next level. We can draw cues from the developed countries across the world about good practices and models that have been successful to lay out a blueprint fine-tuned to suit our own country’s demographics and landscapes. That also brings us to the importance of creating state-of-the-art products that can seamlessly integrate with coexisting systems, such as fire alarm systems, access control systems, etc. to create a security bubble that offers all round protection and security,” said, Dutta of CP-Plus.

“ The ‘Smart Cities’ project aims to provide world-class infrastructure in Indian cities. The government had selected 100 smart cities in this mega project and shortlisted 20 cities for the initial phase of development. Work has already been underway in these 20 cities for building quality infrastructure, technology-enabled services and sustainable public transport, clean energy. Moreover, affordable housing, which is already a priority for the government, will receive a further boost through the project,” said, Shen of Dahua Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

“ Thus the Indian Government’s ‘Smart City’ Initiative has opened up enormous opportunities for the surveillance market as all major sectors in this huge project such as aviation, BFSI, education, energy, health, hospitality , housing, infrastructure, port, real estate, retail, road, telecom, transport need 24×7 surveillance for safety and security. Video surveillance will have an important role to play in India’s ‘Smart City’ initiative and its development. Hence, one can see an uptrend in India’s video surveillance market spearheaded by the proliferation of ‘Smart Cities’ across India in the coming years,” concluded, Shen of Dahua Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

Role of CCTV cameras and CMS solutions

“Unless we don’t monitor our systems, we won’t get productivity. Central Monitoring System(CMS) solution is a tool for analysis and evaluation of our business. For e.g. In the retail sector, CCTV cameras and Central Monitoring System(CMS) solutions can help provide remote access to multiple stores (locations). This will also help banks and ATMs spanning cities to access all locations. From a business perspective, CCTV cameras help maintain surveillance and influence customer behaviour as good as a “beware of dog” signpost. People tend to change their behaviour under the constant presence of a CCTV camera,” expressed, Sehgal of Sparsh.

“CCTV surveillance is of coure our main business and apart from that we have verticals such as – Electronic fire alarm systems, Intrusion and burglary alarm systems, Biometrics and Access control systems, Vehicle monitoring/tracking systems, Boullards, Boom barriers. The CMS is our own IP (intellectual property) which we have developed in house and it caters to multiple pvt and govt banks for their security, safety as well energy management needs,” said, Punj of AnG.

“ Both are playing an important role in the security matrix and both are imperative and indispensable to our business. We have a wide range of models in each according to our customer’s specific needs. CCTV is an invaluable security tool, nay a tireless and faithful electronic watch dog that functions 24×7 and keeps an eye on the surroundings. It can be used to support security staff, alert remote monitoring companies or provide recorded evidence after an event. It is also used in an unobtrusive manner to prevent theft, robbery, vandalism, loss or damage. Since it captures the event live its footage can be used to identify culprits. The Centralized Monitoring Station (CMS) enables users to get an instant view of their operational network status, potential risk areas, and a consolidated view of their assets for easier troubleshooting, auditing, reporting, proactive planning and maintenance, and internal/external compliance to standards. The CMS can efficiently track assets, devices, communications, protocols, and more from a centralized location for more accurate, speedier and effective decision making. Multiple views from a single place is helpful for the security authorities to initiative quick action, said, Sen of Dahua Technology.

“Central Monitoring System (CMS) solutions offer a host of capabilities to CCTV cameras by allowing administrators to analyze footage, enable algorithms and settings to make security more effective and efficient, toggling between views, managing camera focus and zoom levels from the central monitoring stations, etc. CP PLUS offers CMS solutions for enterprises with a host of capabilities and functions that offer administrators complete control of their security system,” said, Dutta of CP-Plus.

“The latest range of Hikvision Cameras offers great value in terms of ease of use, quick installation and competitive pricing. Their specialty is inbuilt hardware function. Even the basic entry level Hikvision’s video surveillance cameras has video analytics functions like Line Crossing, Object Left and Wide Dynamic range (WDR), etc. The CMS solutions are critical for any video surveillance project. We suggest Hikvision IVMS 4200 and IVMS 5200 solutions that can be an asset to any central monitoring system,” said, Dhakan of Hikvision.

Unique Security Solutions

According to Pulkit Punj of AnG India Ltd, Apart from rare extensive solutions that we provide to the armed forces, Navy, Bptp, Govt ministries and embassys, Banks, Currency chests, Corporates, Hospitals, Schools, Data centres, Warehouses, airports, Retail chains, we have a well developed service network. Since the product in this industry is part of a bigger picture which is the solution, hence it’s not an over the counter type of a deal. The products require regular health monitoring and on site service which we are able to provide with a trained engineer personnel of 450 and a service centre network of 105 pan India with penetration upto 900 cities in India. Also on the offer are app based service reports and transparent processes. Having installations in the remotest part of the country such as Kargil, North eastern locations in India, Andaman nicobar island and in remotest jungles and reserve parks throughout the country reach is also no longer a challenge for us. This presence allows us to leverage it to the consumer who can take advantage of it. Some unique solutions we provide are – Advanced CMS solutions for real time crime deterrence through which we have averted thousands of roberies, fire and other unruly incidents. Solar Cameras with boosted analytics for remote monitoring and to function without power, Vehicle monitoring and tracking services under our nirbhaya campaign for pvt buses, school buses, cash vans with fleet tracking management. Energy management solution integrated with security and surveillance o monitor power consumption, fuel consumption, control signage and all other electrical equipments.

“We offer world class, highly reliable and state- of- the-art security solutions across different verticals such as banking and finance, residential, retail, transportation, energy and sport and leisure. They include CCTV Cameras, Access Control &Biometric Solutions, Smart Home Solutions, Smart Lock, Intrusion Alarm, Products for Network, HDCVI, PTZ, Thermal Imaging, Intelligent Building, Intelligent Transportation, Transmission, Display & Control, Machine Vision, Video Conferencing, Drone, Software and Accessories. Since we have a strong R&D our security products are much sought after by customers as they are known for their quality, durability, reliability and superb functionality under all weather conditions,” claimed, Shen of Dahua Technology.

“ CP PLUS offers tailored solutions for safe & smart city, banking, education, healthcare, hospitality, real estate, retail, transport and police; body worn solution with NPRS for security forces on field duty; mobile DVR solutions for monitoring live feed while in vehicles; fish eye cameras that substitute for multiple cameras for a 360 degree view; 4K for superior image clarity; IP cameras with Edge Analytics; the versatile UNI+ Technology that offers compatibility across all HD formats,” said, Dutta of CP-Plus.

“We at Hikvision have comprehensive video surveillance solutions in IP, HD and Analog categories. Our aim is to reflect Hikvision’s global leadership in the video surveillance market through innovative products, pioneering solutions and prompt service. In the security systems category, Hikvision, also offers a wide range of products including Access Control, Intrusion, Video Door Phone and Storage (SSD, HDD) segments. We also have a wide variety of products and accessories like CCTV, NVR, CVR, VMS, Switches and Routers. All these products are offered as an integrated security solution package. It helps system integrators to save time and money while implementing projects,” said, Dhakan of Hikvision.

“ We have a pool of domain experts to design and implement end- to- end solutions across verticals including Transportation, Banking (BFSI), Power, Petroleum, Oil & Gas (PPOG), Education, Retail, Pharma & Healthcare, Hospitality, Critical Infrastructure, Entertainment, Sports, Smart City and City Surveillance, etc. We at Hikvision offer end- to- end security solution to clients at competitive price with value added service. Our endeavour is to be a ‘One –Stop- Solution’ for surveillance and security based product requirements,” Dhakan added further.

“At Sparsh, we focus on customized solutions, catering individual needs of our customers.

India’s education security solutions market has grown manifold in the past few years. With the requirement for Smart cities, there is a growing need for Smart schools as well. Delhi government has initiated the setting up of IP cameras in all government schools not only for security purposes but for teacher quality assessment as well. We have integrated IP cameras technology with biometric attendance system and PA system, within our customized and user central solutions, to assess the quality of teachers in government schools. Our recent project at a toll plaza enables automatic tolling using our customized ANPR solution,” concluded, Sehgal of Sparsh.

Finally

India’s security solutions market has grown manifold in the past few years. Increasing need for secured infrastructure, rising government focus on smart cities and growing IT spending by corporate have fuelled the growth of Video Surveillance Camera market in India. Additionally, growing consumer awareness and recent technological advancements in the market have further helped the cause. The market will continue to swell in the coming months, believe experts.

Mr. Annamalai AR, Storage Head, India & SAARC, NETGEAR

“IP Surveillance / CCTV has become a mandate for any commercial Firm in India with video footage retention requirements ranging from 1 Month to more than a Year . This is directly increasing the need for good, reliable & cost effective storage solution to hold its video data generated in a safe location . NETGEAR plays a vital role in providing its customers with a Storage solution that not only holds data but also comes with an array of value added options. Storage capacity ranges from as low as 1TB going up to Massive 1.5PB . We give options to customers for them to choose their existing server and backup up the video data to our Raid enabled storage or to use our Storage as a NVR. This gives a high flexibility for customer to configure the same storage as per their need when needed. “