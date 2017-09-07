Arrow PC Network makes SonicWALL’s presence strong in North & East

Arrow PC Network has been recognised/honoured as ‘SonicWALL’s Alliance Partner for North & East Region’. SonicWALL is the world’s trusted security partner protecting more than one million networks worldwide. This recognition was for Arrow’s efforts in encouraging and facilitating the right security solutions to protect businesses from vulnerabilities. The award highlighted Arrow’s excellence in making it available and creating awareness for SonicWALL solutions.

Being delighted with the win, Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director at Arrow PC Network said, “We are thrilled to be honoured as ‘SonicWALL’s Alliance Partner and look forward to a continued strong year by adding many more recognitions. This recognition is a huge validation for the work that we are doing and surely adds credibility to our company. The award has not only proven our expertise in (category/reason of the win) but also show the dedication & commitments towards our business partners and customers.”

With a strong understanding of the competitive Indian IT market dynamics, Arrow has successfully implemented several large projects across verticals namely, IT, BFSI, Health & Pharma, Lifestyle, Retails, Telecom & Manufacturing. Arrow PC Network offerings are adaptive to client needs and bring distinctive value across diverse technology catering effective, adaptive and perfective solution along with consultancy services and maintenance.

Arrow PC Network is a cent percent technology driven company and is known for their attention to detail. The company helps organisations by catering customised solution in accordance with customers’ needs.