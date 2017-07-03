GlobalLogic India Certified as Great Place to Work

GlobalLogic has earned Great Place to Work Certification by Great Place To Work Institute, the global authority on high-trust, high performance workplace cultures. GlobalLogic has been certified by Great Place to Work® Institute’s Trust Index for creating and sustaining a great workplace for its employees across multiple dimensions including: Credibility, respect, camaraderie, pride, and fairness. This prestigious recognition is earned through extensive feedback and ratings provided by current employees in anonymous surveys conducted by the institute.

More than 8000 organizations from over 50 countries collaborate with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. Great Place to Work® Certification Program is the first step for an organization towards its journey of build a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ and GlobalLogic has successfully completed this benchmark. The certification provided is a combination of a statistical survey called the Trust Index Employee Survey and the information provided by the company around employee workplace experiences. The list of corporations that receive acknowledgments each year is the result of a climate and organizational culture study that measures conducts, behaviours, and working environment. GlobalLogic, which has received this recognition, has set itself apart over the years by believing in people and striving to build the great workplace for its employees. A people-focused approach is one of the company’s strategic pillars and a fundamental component of its business success.

“Attaining Great Place to Work Certification in India is a phenomenal accomplishment and we are thrilled to have earned this designation.” Said, Sumit Sood, Managing Director of GlobalLogic India. “The Great Place to Work Certification Program is an integral tool that will help us attain the goal and value of building pride in the workplace that inspires individuals and teams to achieve more, communicate better, and build upon each other’s strengths. Our commitment to deliver superior employee experience and a differentiated workplace culture is directly linked with our success as a company.”