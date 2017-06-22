Intex Launches IT-12006 FMUB & IT-12005 SUFB Tower Speakers

Intex Technologies strengthened its high-end Tower Speakers range with the launch of its two new 2.0 Tower Speakers – IT- 12006 FMUB & IT- 12005 SUFB models. With this launch, Intex now has 8 models of Tower Speakers, 5 models in 2.0 series, 8 models in 2.1 series, 06 models in 5.1 series and 10 models in 4.1 series, taking the present speaker portfolio to 40+ models.

Ms. Nidhi Markanday, Director & Business Head – Intex Technologies said, “Intex has been a pioneer in introducing the widest range of affordable yet high-tech speakers over the years. We have always focused on premier craftsmanship and engineering techniques to make our products stand out in the market and be a delight for the consumers. This new range range of Tower Speakers is bespoke for all types of consumer needs and are sure to be loved by the tech-savvy consumers.”

The spectacular range of speakers sport a USB port, Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in FM tuner, Remote controls. The speakers come with AUX Audio input compatible with DVD/PC/LCD TV. IT- 12005 SUFB supports a SD card slot too.

IT- 12006 FMUB speakers boasts a macho looks, while the IT- 12005 SUFB comes with the elegant look. The designing is done keeping in mind acoustics and the look & feel. They are operated via floor dancing display lights giving consumers theDigital FM playability experience. Easy to use, these speakers have superior quality of loudness, crystal clarity and powerful sound effect, being accessible from anywhere in the range of up to 7 to 8 meter.

Speakers are powered with 50W + 50W output power giving a high performance. Operated by full function remote, making speakers ideal for home or office use. Cordless MIC function encompasses all modes with digital MIC volume & ECHO control.

Latest 2.0 Tower Speakers from Intex, IT- 12006 FMUB & IT- 12005 SUFB are available at an affordable price tag of Rs 11,400/- and 11,600/-. These speakers will be available through company’s vast distribution network across India.