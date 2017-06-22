Konica Minolta’s Workplace Hub Secured with Sophos XG Firewall

Sophos announced its partnership with Konica Minolta Inc. to integrate Sophos XG Firewall and Sophos Wireless into Workplace Hub. Konica Minolta recently announced Workplace Hub, an innovative enterprise IT solution that integrates everything from basic office automation functions to security, IoT device management and data storage in a single platform designed for small and medium enterprises. Konica chose to partner with Sophos because of its expertise in providing fully integrated, enterprise-grade solutions that are easy to deploy and manage for organizations without a large IT security team.

The constantly evolving threat landscape and increasingly complex networks and IT environments are driving greater demand for dependable security solutions that can cope with the latest threats. Sophos, with its proven-in-the-field security technologies, strengthens the Workplace Hub IT Security with its easy to integrate, simple to manage solutions, and offers a revolution in advanced threat protection.

“Due to its easy management and deep visibility into network activity, the XG Firewall is perfect for Konica Minolta’s vision for the workplace of the future. We both share the same philosophy of providing simple yet comprehensive technology for businesses of all sizes,” said Francois Depayras, VP for Global OEM Alliances at Sophos.

Commenting on the partnership with Sophos, Dennis Curry, executive director of Global R&D and deputy CTO at Konica Minolta said, “Workplace Hub not only allows businesses of all sizes to achieve effective digital transformation but also future-proof themselves against the next wave of technology innovations. We needed a reliable yet simple security solution that can support our roadmap for future integration of IoT, artificial intelligence and other mature capabilities as they become more central to the business environment of tomorrow. Sophos proved to be the perfect partner for us due to their recognized security expertise, proven-in-the-field solutions, and their ability to support us through every phase of this project.”