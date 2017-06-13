TP-Link launched Partner portal for its valued partners in India

TP-Link launched a partner portal in India, to Educate and Empower its partner community on TP-Link’s products and services. Being a channel driven company TP-Link’s partner, play a major role in brands expansion in the Indian market. TP-Link treats its channel partner as a true extension of TP-Link in the market. Management behind TP-Link’s operation in India believes that continuous engagement, which is not constrained to a specific case, helps the brand in building a reliable relationship and loyalty. To strengthen its support towards partner on the extensive level, TP-Link planned to launch an exclusive Partner portal. Educating a partner with proper product information and needed informative is one of core motive of TP-Link behind this portal. With help of TP-Link’s VAR Partner portal, brand believes it will help partners to sell a product with less effort which will indirectly lead to better ROI. The partner portal is designed in such a way that it educates partner and also provide effective ways and solution to increase partners ROI.

Perks that TP-Link partners will be bestowed by once they register on partner program will give them a head start compared to other entities. The portal will be one stop solution for partners, to get their hands on training material, exclusive marketing support, focused end customer events on coop basis, rebates, certification, recognition, lead generation, new product/technology roadmaps, golden samples etc.

Process for a partner to register themselves in VAR Partner program is quick and easy, they need to fill in all the necessary information and apply, after getting confirmation from TP-Link VAR India Portal program applicant will be directed to fill detailed information required. Once all the necessary information is evaluated, partner account would be activated and partners are then free to access any information at their ease.

Initiator behind TP-Link’s VAR Partner program, Sanjay Sehgal V.P. SMB & Telecom Business, commented. “The rapidly changing nature of the networking industry and evolving customer expectations are putting pressure on partners to keep pace in order to better serve their enterprise and telecommunications customers. To support partners increase their ROI, TP-Link through its partner portal will provide better tools, insights, and training to simplify and accelerate business while improving customer satisfaction. Anytime, Anywhere.”