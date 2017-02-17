Acro Engineering Conducted Partners-Meet in Delhi with Special Focus on Gaming Products

Acro Engineering recently conducted their Channel Partners meet at New Delhi. The main focus of the meet is to detail the partners about Acro’s latest gaming offerings, latest innovations and business strategy. The event also included brief training to the customers how they should pitch their offering to the gaming customers as the gaming industry has just reached the take off stage with the number of gamers steadily increasing in the recent times.

Mukul Bhatnagar, Business Manager, Acro Engineering, briefed, “To bring out the best gaming solutions to the end users, today Acro has tied up with the best brands like Cooler Master, MSI, Nvidia, ASUS, etc. Acro is focused on bringing the best gaming products with the latest technology and energy efficiency to the growing number of gamers in India. Today, gaming product marketing is not about selling boxes but providing the solutions on long-term basis. Internationally gaming has grown a lot recently, and now the trend has started in India. We are conducting several events across India. For us channel is very important and they are our extended arms to reach the end users. We are planning to offer the best training and support to the partners so that they can face the customers confidently and explain them with ease.”

Meenu Jain, National Head—Sales, Cooler Master, said, “Today, we have different master cases which can accommodate more HDDs with better and more ventilation options. Though our cabinets are costlier than those of the competitors, they are stronger and better. Next, our cabinets are better looking and easy to install, and you can even install SSDs with ease. We can also help the retailers and resellers how to display gaming products on their shelves in a way that will look attractive as well as attract the attention of the customers and visitors. In the latest offerings, Cooler Master has innovated a lot on things like radiators, radiator fins, duel chamber technology, tubes, pumps inside the cabinet, etc. We wish you will win the confidence of the users our latest products.”

Karthik Rao, Nvidia, briefed, “Nvidia provides the right graphics cards for the gamers. To sell the gaming products to the customers, you need to be well-versed with gaming technology, rather than being a simple box seller on demand. You should be able to explain the customers the need of different types of hardware, graphics cards, etc for different types of games. In most cases, price is not an issue for the gaming customer—he is always ready to pay 10% more than his planned budget, provided he is satisfied by the technical advice you could give him. You should identity the customers properly and tell them what the right solution is for them. To put it is simply, you have to be a gaming consultant with enough knowledge of the products and technology. Then can be a successful businessman on gaming front.”