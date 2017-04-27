Aspect Software promotes Manish Bajaj to Country Manager, India and Middle East

Aspect Software has announced the appointment of Manish Bajaj as the Country Manager – India and Middle East. In his new role, Manish will be responsible for the growth and expansion of the overall business operations at Aspect for India and the Middle East region. He will have a strategic focus on maintaining the growth momentum in the region, strengthening engagement with large system integrator companies and creating newer growth avenues by introducing Aspect’s cloud solutions in the region.

Speaking on the appointment, Jagannath Narendran, Senior Vice President, Asia and Middle East, Aspect Software, said, “Manish is a visionary with great leadership skills and vast industry knowledge that can take Aspect into its next orbit of growth in the region”. He further added, “Having worked with Manish for over a year has given us confidence to give him this critical role of leading Aspect’s business in one of the fastest growing markets, with a huge untapped potential.”

Manish brings in over two decades of leadership experience in sales, business development and partner management. During his tenure in his previous organizations, he has built and managed high performance consultative teams, strong channels and scaled operations, delivering revenue and profit growth in a competitive market. Manish has been at the helm of leadership positions in leading technology companies including Teradata and Genesys.

Manish Bajaj, Country Manager, India and Middle East, Aspect Software, commented on the promotion, “It is exciting to be part of a company that is constantly innovating and I am pleased to receive an opportunity to lead it. Thanks to the broad solutions portfolio and strong partner ecosystem, Aspect has been on a consistent growth mark globally, including India and Middle East. I am confident that my deep knowledge of the India region will help strengthen the Aspect’s presence in the region, and contribute towards the growth. In this new role, I look forward to define a new standard for market-leading customer engagement solutions.”