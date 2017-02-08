HGS and Avaya Expand Partnership to Provide High Performance Contact Center Platform

Global business process outsourcing (BPO) provider Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has expanded its partnership with Avaya to provide a high performance contact center platform for its international customers. The enhancement brings further cost savings and service improvements for 10,000 voice based contact center seats that serve customers in the US, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Having used Avaya technology since 1999, HGS has continued growing its contact center portfolio as demand grows for its services. The resultant economies of scale mean that today HGS can set up new contact center operations for clients at 30 to 40% lower cost of Technology. More importantly, Avaya’s open technology enables HGS to help customers integrate the contact center with their existing customer relationship management (CRM) platform, call recording or Interactive voice response (IVR) systems. At a time when businesses must break silo walls to deliver the ultimate customer experience, this ability to help businesses integrate their systems is crucial.

“Smart organizations today view their contact center as the first line of engagement with customers and a key pillar in building and retaining customer trust and loyalty. Contact centers today are not just about providing an agent at the end of the telephone line. Technology is changing the dynamics of customer expectations and how they prefer to interact with businesses. Dropped calls and unnecessary waits for information are no longer tolerated. Powered by Avaya’s suite of solutions, our contact centers are highly reliable and are equipped with important tools and applications that customer experience agents need to respond to and anticipate customer needs throughout their interaction,” said Sandeep Marwah, VP IT & CTO, HGS Philippines.

The contact center at HGS deploys the full suite of Avaya’s services including Avaya Aura Communication Manager, Avaya Aura Conferencing, Avaya Aura Messaging, and Avaya Scopia Video Conferencing Infrastructure. HGS also implemented SIP trunking, which takes calls off the public service telephony network (PSTN) onto an internal network far earlier, helping customers reduce telco cost by as much as 50%.

The new solution delivers increased reliability, a requirement that is crucial, especially for an organization that operates a global network of 66 customer experience centers. Additionally, supported by Avaya’s ECHI reports, HGS is able to provide comprehensive data on every aspect of the operations to its customers, allowing proper documentation on agreed service level agreements (SLA) and helping HGS in billings. The combination of unmatched reliability and transparency in its business are hallmarks of the HGS service delivery to its clients, further differentiating the company in the competitive BPO market.

HGS is now exploring how to bring further innovation into the contact center. The company is already looking at the use of Artificial Intelligence to improve call handler response time through speech analytics. This involves having the system recognize that a caller has said a certain trigger word and providing relevant screen prompts to agents, thus eliminating the need for agents to click to open the right pages or applications. The end result is faster response time, more informed agents and ultimately, superior customer experience.

“We are very proud of our longstanding successful partnership collaboration with HGS, a company that understands the value of great customer experience and is not afraid to explore new technology and innovations to elevate the capabilities of the contact center. With technology disrupting customer engagements in multiple ways, BPO providers such as HGS must innovate to ensure the relevance of contact centers to its customers. Delivering good customer service will continue to be a business imperative but its delivery will need to be redefined as customers become more connected and relationships with brands evolve. We are committed to helping HGS on its digital transformation journey, and enabling them to deliver differentiated services to their clients to create great customer experiences,” said Edgar Doctolero, Country Manager, Philippines, Avaya.