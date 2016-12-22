RDP Showcased its Wide Range of Laptops & Mini PC’s in CeBIT 2016 Bangaluru

RDP has showcased its wide range of products in the Largest Technology IT Show CeBIT Bangalore. The range of products displayed and available for demo includes Laptops, Tablets, Mini PC’s & Thin Clients. CeBIT is India’s leading Technology IT Show held in Bangalore from 8th to 10th Dec. Almost 300 exhibitors have participated &tentative footfalls were 25000.

The RDP Spokesperson Venu Gopal -Zonal Manager for Karnataka & Tamilnadu Region said “we have been participating in CeBIT since last three years, it’s one of the Great platform to showcase Cutting Edge Technology Products and we are witnessing huge response to our recent launched Laptop which is India’s first 14.1” laptop available at just 9999/- .Along with that we are getting tremendous response for our other Cost effective computing devices like Thin Clients & Mini PC’s.