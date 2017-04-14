TP-Link Worldwide No.2 Ethernet Switch Seller of 2016: IDC

The global research agency IDC has concluded its analysis of Ethernet switch sales in 2016 to reveal that TP-Link has earned the No. 2 ranking for the year (by ports). Complete figures are available in theWorldwide Quarterly Ethernet Switch Tracker 2016Q4, published by IDC on Mar 1, 2017.

Selling 6.6 million total ports for a 2.01% share in 2009, TP-Link sold 68 million for 11.50% in 2016, posting an exponential market share growth of 472% in just seven years. The company achieved impressive figures across several categories, selling the largest quantities of fixed-unmanaged (64.8million ports for 26.2%) switches in 2016.

Although TP-Link’s rapid ascension in the Ethernet switch market is unprecedented in the industry, it comes as no surprise. Robust presales services, such as free on-site network analysis and recommendations, as well as punctual post-sales assessments ensure complete client satisfaction. In addition, channel partnerships across several industries have introduced more businesses to TP-Link’s reliable wired and wireless connectivity with a portfolio of managed, unmanaged and smart Ethernet switches. A dedication to service has led the company to diverse partnerships and lauded solutions across the globe.

“We at TP-Link are happy to see our continued growth in the industry,” shares Andy Chen, Director of International Business of TP-Link. “It indicates several takeaways, one of which that people are choosing more and more to be reliably smart with their networks. It also motivates us to push further to make sure that our products and solutions are innovative, dependable and available to everyone and their unique needs.”